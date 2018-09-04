Our program highlights for the next week, starting on TUE | Sep 4



10 PM “After Dark” Dr. Decibel has got your healing prescription from the1970’s musical medicine cabinet!



WED | Sep 5

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Does litter bug you? Let’s clean up West Marin!

9 AM ” Off Leash” Saddle up! And get ready to tip your hat as Loretta Murphy gallops into the studio Hi Ho!

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” An American Road Trip: Dust bowl refugees head west.

THU | Sep 6

10 AM “Radio Bookmobile” Monthly book reviews with local editors!

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Honky Tonk for Rebels, Romantics & Outlaws.

FRI | Sep 7

10 AM “Turning Pages; Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins reads “A Son at the Front” by Edith Wharton, love, loss, drama in WWI Paris.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Ralph Nader – Democracy Matters (part I)

4 PM “The French Touch” Current French pop songs – Requests at emmanuelgps@gmail.com.

SAT | Sep 8

7 AM “Early Music Now” New program!

11 AM “Off Center Sports” From Wife Carrying to Pickle ball and everything in between.

8 PM “Jazz Groove” Get your groove on with Marc!

SUN | Sep 9

9 AM “Sunday Celebration” Janet Robbins hosts three hours of sublime sacred music.

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s September 1963 in London and the Dave Clark 5 (finally) hit the charts!

8 PM “Rock of Ages” Deep tracks from the sixties, followed by singer-songwriter Patrick Douglas.

MON | Sep 10

8 AM “With Eyes Open” Darren Malvin of American Solar will discuss microgrids he has worked on in West Marin.

8 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox” When the tubes warm up, the tunes flow! Oldies but greaties.

TUE | Sep 11

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” The country music you crave!

WED | Sep 12

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” California: The California Dream manifests in music from the 1930’s

THU | Sep 13

9 AM “Art Scenes” Peter Sellars on “Dr. Atomic” at the Santa Fe Opera!