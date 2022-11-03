📻 Upcoming Shows: March 8-16 2022
Coming up on KWMR this week…
FEATURED IMAGE: 5 PM “Epicenter” LGBTQ+ teens from Lagunitas.
5:30 PM 5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”
6:30 PM “Undercurrents” Not robots. Great mix of tunes.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | March 9- PLEDGE DRIVE!!!!
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, Indivisible West Marin, WMSS stories, and then Fish Tales.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Literature themed progra,.
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.
Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”
2 PM “The French Connection” French Classical music with Emmanuel from studio LL, see details at https://kwmr.org/shows/the-
4 PM “Mesa Refuge” Mesa Refuge Writers Retreat Conversations. .
5 PM “Epicenter” Feed the People 868 Bolinas food program.
5:30 PM 5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”
6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | March 10- PLEDGE DRIVE!!!!
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Peter J. Boni’s book titled “Uprooted” contains family trauma and the secret history of artificial insemination.
9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Including “Let’s Hear It.” Hosted by Jeff Manson.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11:30 AM “Right Now” The latest Shoreline School District news, from Family Advocates Cristina Salcedo, Glenda Mejia and Angelica Sanchez.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by John Levy.
4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reading.
5 PM “Epicenter” Marin League of Women Voters on their upcoming annual meeting.
5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”
6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” More fun, and even greater tunes with Shorty.
8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” TKw2 and Ant.
10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”
FRI | March 11- PLEDGE DRIVE!!!!
8 AM “Cultivating Place” Conversation with a new generation seed farmer, Petra Page-Mann.
9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Hosted and produced by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” “The Forsyte Saga” read by Janet Robbins.
11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.
1 PM “Making Contact” Public affairs.
1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.
2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.
4 PM “The French Touch” French Pop music with Emmanuel from studio LL, see details of today’s show at https://kwmr.org/shows/the-
5 PM “Happy Hour” Tune in to see what’s “shaking.”
7 PM “Bring It On Home” Hosted by Neil Dickman.
9 PM “Chocablock” With your host Ryan Hett.
9 AM “Airwaves” Interviews hosted by Raul Gallyot.
10 AM “Day Six” from the Canadian Broadcasters.
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “The Celtic Universe” Hosted by Loretta Farley.
8 PM “The Jazz Groove” With host Joe Blumenthal.
10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson.
SUN | March 13- PLEDGE DRIVE!!!!
7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
9 AM “Earth Baby Radio” NEW Great Sunday morning tunes to peruse the paper, sip coffee, or just star into space.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.
4 PM “To Hell and Bach” Hosted by Beth Underwood.
6 PM “Between Rock & a Jazz Place” Hosted by Grey Shepard.
8 PM “Do You Ever” Hosted by Alyssa Tanner.
10 PM “LA Theatre Works” Plays produced for radio.
MON | March 14- PLEDGE DRIVE!!!!
8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” ONLY good news with Joe B.
9 AM “In the Coastal Garden” Hosted by Lyons Filmer and Susan Hayes.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” “Meadowland: The Private Life of an English Field” by John Lewis-Stempel.
11 AM “Epicenter” Updates with Marin County PIO, Brent Ainsworth.
11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.
4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ
5:30 PM 5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”
6:30 PM “Monday Night Mix” Patrick Kleeman spinning tunes.
8:30 PM “Sessions from Chicken Point” Produced and hosted by Steve S.
12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.
TUE | March 15- PLEDGE DRIVE!!!!
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber are back from radio jail.
9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John” Reviews, stories, and music with Neshama Franklin.
12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “New Orleans on the Faultline” Hosted by Mary Pepper.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs and information.
5:30 PM 5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”
6:30 PM “Undercurrents” Hand-picked music for you, blending it with loving care.
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
10 PM “Music Till Midnight” with your host Graham Patterson.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | March 16 – PLEDGE DRIVE!!!!
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, interviews, KWMR updates with Amanda and Jeff, and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Literary themes program.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”
2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
5:30 PM 5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeff Manson.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.