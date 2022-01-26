📻 Upcoming Shows: Jan 25 – Feb 2, 2022
Coming up on KWMR this week…
5 PM “Epicenter” Leslie Lacko Living Shoreline Projects in Inverness.
6:30 PM “Undercurrents” Not robots. Great mix of tunes.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.WED | January 26
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, history with Dewey Livingston, interviews, and then Dave Cook with Fish Tales.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” KWMR’s Jeff Manson begins reading A.A. Milne’s Winnie the Pooh, which entered the public domain this year.
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.
Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”
2 PM “The French Connection” Classical music with a French accent presented by Emmanuel from studio LL, https://kwmr.org/shows/the-
4 PM “Mesa Refuge Conversations” Recordings from literary events.
5 PM “Epicenter” Homelessness in Marin County.
6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Produced & hosted by Mike Varley.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.THU | January 27
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” San Rafael’s Ken Dickinson on poetry, photography, and an upcoming local event.
9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11:30 AM “Trailer Talk” Produced and hosted by Sabrina Artell.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by John Levy.
4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reading.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local information and public affairs.
6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse”
8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” Ant and TK2.
10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”
FRI | January 28
8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment.
9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Produced and hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”
11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.
1 PM “Making Contact”
1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.
2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.
4 PM “The French Touch” French Pop music with Emmanuel from studio LL, see details of today’s show at https://kwmr.org/shows/the-
5 PM “Happy Hour” It’s a special English pub version of Happy Hour, emanating from the Irrigated Cow in Bournemouth.
7 PM “Bring It On Home” Hosted by Neil Dickman.
9 PM “Chocablock” With your host Ryan Hett.
9 AM “Original Minds” Interviews hosted by Elia Haworth.
10 AM “Day Six” from the Canadian Broadcasters.
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “The Celtic Universe” Hosted by Loretta Farley.
8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Joe Blumenthal.
10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson.SUN | January 30
7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.
4 PM “To Hell and Bach” Hosted by Beth Underwood.
6 PM “Between Rock & a Jazz Place” Hosted by Grey Shepard.
8 PM “Do You Ever” Hosted by Alyssa Tanner.
10 PM “LA Theatre Works” Plays produced for radio.MON | January 31
8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” Good news with Dr. Joe.
8:30 AM “Trash to Treasure” Hosted by Madeline Hope.
9 AM “In The Coastal Garden” Hosted by Lyons Filmer and Susan Hayes.
FEATURED IMAGE: 10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” Diary of a Young Naturalist by Dara McAnulty (Milkweed Editions, 2020). ©2020 by Dara McAnulty. Read with permission. (Image from https://milkweed.org/book/diary-of-a-young-naturalist)
11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.
4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ
6:30 PM “Monday Night Mix” Will Minor “in the house.”
8:30 PM “Sessions at Chicken Point” Produced and hosted by Steve S.
12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.
TUE | February 1
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber in the studio.
9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John” Reviews, music, and musings with Neshama Franklin.
11 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Hosted by Jane Mickelson.
12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “New Orleans on the Faultline” Fun tunes with Mary Pepper.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs and information.
6:30 PM “Undercurrents” Hand-picked music for you, blending it with loving care.
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
10 PM “Music Till Midnight” with your host Graham Patterson.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | February 2
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, West Marin Senior Services, interviews, and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Literature focused program.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”
2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeff Manson.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.