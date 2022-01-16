📻 Upcoming Shows (Jan 11-19 2022)
Coming up on KWMR this week…
5 PM “Epicenter” Voices from Mainstreet Mom’s January 6th demonstration.
6:30 PM “Undercurrents” Not robots. Great mix of tunes.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.WED | January 12
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, Indivisible West Marin, interviews, new CLAM house, and then Dave Cook with Fish Tales.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Interview with Catherine Price, her book, “The Power of Fun.”
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.
Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”
2 PM “The French Connection” Classical music with a French accent presented by Emmanuel from studio LL, https://kwmr.org/shows/the-
4 PM “Mesa Refuge Conversations” Recordings from literary events.
5 PM “Epicenter” Information from Recology about recycling and composting with new California law.
6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | January 13
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Forty-year practicing Pediatrician, Dr. Mark Vonnegut, discusses his book “The Heart of Caring: A Life in Pediatrics”.
9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11:30 AM “Right Now” Hear how ‘San Francisco Safehouse’ is supporting women during the pandemic.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by John Levy.
4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reading to us.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local information and public affairs.
6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Kozmo taking the helm. Safety first.
8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” Ant and TK2.
10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”
FRI | January 14
8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment.
9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Produced and hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”
11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.
1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday
1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.
2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Listen in to see what happens. New hosts appearing all the time.
7 PM “Bring It On Home” Hosted by Neil Dickman.
9 PM “Chockablock” With your host Ryan Hett.
9 AM “Original Minds” Interviews hosted by Elia Haworth.
10 AM “Day Six” from the Canadian Broadcasters.
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “The Celtic Universe” Hosted by Loretta Farley.
8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Kozmo spinning tunes out of an abundance of caution.
10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson.SUN | January 16
7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.
4 PM “To Hell & Bach” Hosted by Beth Underwood.
6 PM “Between Rock & a Jazz Place” Hosted by Grey Shepard.
8 PM “Do You Ever” with host Alyssa Tanner.
10 PM “LA Theatre Works” Plays produced for radio.
MON | January 17
8 AM “With Eyes Open”
9 AM “In The Coastal Garden” Sandy Fisher and Durl Van Alstyne of Chico Flax: regenerative ag and fiber processing systems, turning flax into linen.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” Diary of a Young Naturalist by Dara McAnulty (Milkweed Editions, 2020). ©2020 by Dara McAnulty. Read with permission.
11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.
4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ
6:30 PM “Monday Night Mix” Produced and hosted by Patrick Kleeman.
8:30 PM “Sessions at Chicken Point” Classic tunes with Steve S.
12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.
TUE | January 18
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber in the studio.
9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John” Hosted by Neshama Franklin.
11 AM “Attunement” Hosted and produced by Anthony Wright.
12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “Contacto Brasil” Braziliian music with Oscar de la Rosa.
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs and information.
6:30 PM “Undercurrents” Hand-picked music for you, blending it with loving care.
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
10 PM “Music Till Midnight” with your host Graham Patterson.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | January 19
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, interviews, and then “Fish Tales.”
FEATURED IMAGE: 10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Literature-focused program.
Photo by Min An from Pexels
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”
2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeff Manson.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.