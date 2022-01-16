FRI | January 14 8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment. 9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Produced and hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler. 10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” 11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists. 12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian. 1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday 1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest. 2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.

THU | January 13 8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Forty-year practicing Pediatrician, Dr. Mark Vonnegut, discusses his book “The Heart of Caring: A Life in Pediatrics”. 9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson. 10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading. 11:30 AM “Right Now” Hear how ‘San Francisco Safehouse’ is supporting women during the pandemic. 1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science. 2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by John Levy. 4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reading to us. 5 PM “Epicenter” Local information and public affairs. 6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Kozmo taking the helm. Safety first. 8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” Ant and TK2. 10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”

MON | January 17

8 AM “With Eyes Open”

9 AM “In The Coastal Garden” Sandy Fisher and Durl Van Alstyne of Chico Flax: regenerative ag and fiber processing systems, turning flax into linen.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” Diary of a Young Naturalist by Dara McAnulty (Milkweed Editions, 2020). ©2020 by Dara McAnulty. Read with permission.

11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.

1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.

4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ

6:30 PM “Monday Night Mix” Produced and hosted by Patrick Kleeman.

8:30 PM “Sessions at Chicken Point” Classic tunes with Steve S.

12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.

TUE | January 18

8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber in the studio.

9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John” Hosted by Neshama Franklin.

11 AM “Attunement” Hosted and produced by Anthony Wright.

12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.

2 PM “Contacto Brasil” Braziliian music with Oscar de la Rosa.

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs and information.

6:30 PM “Undercurrents” Hand-picked music for you, blending it with loving care.

8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

10 PM “Music Till Midnight” with your host Graham Patterson.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.

WED | January 19

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, interviews, and then “Fish Tales.”

FEATURED IMAGE: 10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Literature-focused program.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”

2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeff Manson.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.