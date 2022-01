Voices from Mainstreet Mom’s January 6th demonstration.¬†Not robots. Great mix of tunes.With Djimi G.¬†French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.Claire Peaslee, Indivisible West Marin, interviews, new CLAM house, and then Dave Cook with¬†nterview with Catherine Price, her book,¬†“The Power of Fun.”¬†Weekly Spanish language program.¬†“Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”Classical music with a French accent presented by Emmanuel from studio LL,¬† https://kwmr.org/shows/the- french-connection Recordings from literary events.Information from Recology about¬†recycling and composting with new California law.¬†Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.¬†Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.¬†with Tony Palmer.

THU  | January 13

8 AM “Pieces of Peace”¬†Forty-year practicing Pediatrician, Dr. Mark Vonnegut, discusses his book “The Heart of Caring: A Life in Pediatrics”.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet”¬†Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages”¬†Kerry Livingston reading.

11:30 AM “Right Now”¬†Hear how ‘San Francisco Safehouse’ is supporting women during the pandemic.

1 PM “The Pulse”¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday”¬†Hosted by John Levy.

4 PM “Teatime Books”¬†Howard Dillon reading to us.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Local information and public affairs.

6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse”¬†Kozmo taking the helm. Safety first.

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff”¬†Ant and TK2.

10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic¬†Era”¬† With the Hermit”

FRI  | January 14

8 AM “Cultivating Place”¬†Information from the natural environment.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio”¬†Produced and hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”¬†

11 AM “Reveal”¬†Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio”¬†Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact”¬†Repeat from Monday

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show”¬†Current topics of interest.

2 PM “Classical Friday”¬†Hosted by Chris Salak.