TUE  |  January 4

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Updates on Omicron variant from Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County Director of Public Health.

6:30 PM “Undercurrents”¬†Not robots. Great mix of tunes.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange”¬†With Djimi G.

Midnight 12 AM "The French Touch: Repeat" French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†Library Updates, SURJ Marin, updates from West Marin Senior Services with Dr. Lael Duncan, interviews, and then Dave Cook with¬†Fish Tales.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club”¬†Literature themed program.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad”¬†Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM¬†“Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “The French Connection”¬†Classical music with a French accent presented by Emmanuel from studio LL,¬†https://kwmr.org/shows/the- french-connection.

4 PM “Point Reyes Books”¬†Recordings from literary events.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Dennis Rodoni hosts, interview with¬†Public Defender David Sutton, introduction, update on Office and outreach to public.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl”¬†Produced and hosted by Jeffrey Manson.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues”¬†Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”¬†with Tony Palmer. THU¬† | January 6

8 AM “Top of the Morning”¬†Hosted by Howard Dillon.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet”¬†Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages”¬†Kerry Livingston reading.

11:30 AM “Trailer Talk”¬†Produced and hosted by Sabrina Artell.

1 PM “The Pulse”¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday”¬†Hosted by John Levy.

4 PM “Teatime Books”¬†Howard Dillon reading to us.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Ike Allen from the Point Reyes Light.

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond”¬†Either Mike and Amanda, or Kozmo. Safety first.

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches”¬†Smelley and Owen bring you the country you crave.

10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic¬†Era”¬† With the Hermit” FRI¬† | January 7

8 AM “Cultivating Place”¬†Information from the natural environment.

9 AM “The Farmer’s Overalls”¬†Hosted and produced by Creta Pullen.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”¬†

11 AM “Reveal”¬†Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio”¬†Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact”¬†Repeat from Monday

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show”¬†Current topics of interest.

2 PM “Classical Friday”¬†Hosted by Chris Salak.

4 PM “The French Touch”¬†French Pop music with Emmanuel from studio LL, see details of today’s show at¬†

5 PM “Happy Hour”¬†Listen in to see what happens.

7 PM “Night Flight”¬†Hosted by Bill Steele.

9 PM "Chocablock" With your host Ryan Hett.

SAT  |  January 8

9 AM “Airwaves”¬†Interviews hosted by Raul Gallyot.

10 AM “Day Six”¬†from the Canadian Broadcasters.

11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown”¬†Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.

12 PM “Forms and Feelings”¬†Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village”¬†Every week on KWMR.

6 PM “High Country Celtic”¬†Produced by Joe Bly and Katie Marie.

8 PM “The Jazz Groove”¬†Hosted by Rick Clark.

10 PM "Saturday Night Function" Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson.