TUE | January 4

5 PM “Epicenter” Updates on Omicron variant from Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County Director of Public Health.

6:30 PM “Undercurrents” Not robots. Great mix of tunes.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.

Midnight 12 AM "The French Touch: Repeat" French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library Updates, SURJ Marin, updates from West Marin Senior Services with Dr. Lael Duncan, interviews, and then Dave Cook with Fish Tales.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Literature themed program.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “The French Connection” Classical music with a French accent presented by Emmanuel from studio LL, https://kwmr.org/shows/the- french-connection.

4 PM “Point Reyes Books” Recordings from literary events.

5 PM “Epicenter” Dennis Rodoni hosts, interview with Public Defender David Sutton, introduction, update on Office and outreach to public.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeffrey Manson.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer. THU | January 6

8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11:30 AM “Trailer Talk” Produced and hosted by Sabrina Artell.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by John Levy.

4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reading to us.

5 PM “Epicenter” Ike Allen from the Point Reyes Light.

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Either Mike and Amanda, or Kozmo. Safety first.

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Smelley and Owen bring you the country you crave.

10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit” FRI | January 7

8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment.

9 AM “The Farmer’s Overalls” Hosted and produced by Creta Pullen.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”

11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.

2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.

4 PM “The French Touch” French Pop music with Emmanuel from studio LL, see details of today’s show at

5 PM “Happy Hour” Listen in to see what happens.

7 PM “Night Flight” Hosted by Bill Steele.

9 PM "Chocablock" With your host Ryan Hett.

SAT | January 8

9 AM “Airwaves” Interviews hosted by Raul Gallyot.

10 AM “Day Six” from the Canadian Broadcasters.

11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.

6 PM “High Country Celtic” Produced by Joe Bly and Katie Marie.

8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Rick Clark.

10 PM "Saturday Night Function" Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson.