📻 Upcoming Shows (Dec 28 – Jan 5)
5 PM “Epicenter” Health updates with Dr. Lisa Santora from Marin County.
6:30 PM “Undercurrents” Not robots. Great mix of tunes.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.WED | December 29
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, History with Dewey, interviews, and then Dave Cook with Fish Tales.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Literary themed program.
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.
Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”
2 PM “The French Connection” Classical music with a French accent presented by Emmanuel from studio LL, https://kwmr.org/shows/the-
4 PM “Point Reyes Books” Maggie Nelson: On Freedom.
5 PM “Epicenter” Updates on Point Reyes National Seashore with Christine Beekman.
6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.THU | December 30
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” 7 Emmy Award winning TV producer, director, novelist, Terry Jastrow, on his new book “The Trial of George W. Bush”.
9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11:30 AM “Right Now” Janet Varney, one of the SF Sketchfest co-founders/co-producers talks January’s festival.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by John Levy.
4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reading to us.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local information and public affairs.
6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Tune in to Shorty spinning tunes.
8:30 PM “Off The Cuff” TK2 and Ant.
10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”
FRI | December 31
8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment.
9 AM “The Farmer’s Overalls” Hosted and produced by Creta Pullen.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”
11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.
1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday
1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.
2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.
5 PM "Happy Hour" Liberacha bids listeners farewell.
7 PM “Bring It On Home” Hosted by Neil Dickman.
9 PM “Chocablock” With your host Ryan Hett.
9 AM “Original Minds” Interviews hosted by Elia Haworth.
10 AM “Day Six” from the Canadian Broadcasters.
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” Produced by Joe Bly and Katie Marie.
8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Joe Blumenthal.
10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson.SUN | January 2
7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.
4 PM “To Hell and Bach” Hosted by Beth Underwood.
6 PM “Between Rock & a Jazz Place” Hosted by Grey Shepard.
8 PM “Do You Ever” Hosted by Alyssa Tanner.
10 PM “LA Theatre Works” Plays produced for radio.MON | January 3
8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” Just the good news with Dr. Joe Blumenthal.
8:30 AM “Trash to Treasure” with Madeline Hope.
9 AM “In the Coastal Garden” Hosted by Lyons Filmer and Susan Hayes.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” Diary of a Young Naturalist” by Dara McAnulty of Northern Ireland; 2020 Wainwright Prize for UK nature writing.
11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.
4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ
6:30 PM “Monday Night Mix” Planes, Trains, & Automobiles.
8:30 PM “Sessions from Chicken Point” Hosted by Steve S.
12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.
TUE | January 4
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber in the studio, while still producing bits from home.
9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John” Stories, reviews, music, and more, with Neshama Franklin.
12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “New Orleans on the Faultline” Great tunes curated by Mary Pepper.
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs and information.
6:30 PM “Undercurrents” Hand-picked music for you, blending it with loving care.
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
10 PM “Music Till Midnight” with your host Graham Patterson.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | January 5
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, interviews, and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Literature focused program.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”
2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeff Manson.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.