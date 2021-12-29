FRI | December 31 8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment. 9 AM “The Farmer’s Overalls” Hosted and produced by Creta Pullen. 10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” 11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists. 12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian. 1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday 1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest. 2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.

TUE | January 4

8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber in the studio, while still producing bits from home.

9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John” Stories, reviews, music, and more, with Neshama Franklin.

12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.

2 PM “New Orleans on the Faultline” Great tunes curated by Mary Pepper.

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs and information.

6:30 PM “Undercurrents” Hand-picked music for you, blending it with loving care.

8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

10 PM “Music Till Midnight” with your host Graham Patterson.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.

WED | January 5

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, interviews, and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Literature focused program.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”

2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeff Manson.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.