TUE | December 21

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Salmon in the creeks!

6:30 PM “Undercurrents” Not robots. Great mix of tunes.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.WED | December 22

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” College of Marin updates, Dance Palace History, interviews, and then Dave Cook with Fish Tales.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Literary themed program.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “The French Connection” Classical music with a French accent presented by Emmanuel from studio LL,

4 PM “Point Reyes Books” Maggie Nelson: On Freedom.

5 PM “Epicenter” Dr. Lisa Santora from Marin County Public Health discusses Omicron.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeff Manson. Special Holiday Edition.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.THU | December 23

8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11:30 AM “Trailer Talk” Produced and hosted by Sabrina Artel.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by John Levy.

4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reading to us.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local information and public affairs.

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Professor Kozmo is running this show.

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Smelley and Owen’s holiday show.

10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”FRI | December 24

8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Hosted and produced Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Final episode of “The Scarlet Letter”!

11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.

2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.

4 PM “The French Touch” French Pop music with Emmanuel from studio LL, see details of today’s show at

5 PM “Holiday Play Broadcast” Listen back to the broadcast of the holiday play “A Christmas Carol.”

7 PM “Night Flight” Hosted by Bill Steele

SAT | December 25

9 AM “Airwaves” Interviews hosted by Raul Gallyot.

10 AM “Day Six” from the Canadian Broadcasters.

11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Aloha from Susanna!

4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.

6 PM “High Country Celtic” Produced by Joe Bly and Katie Marie.

8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Rick Clark.

10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson.SUN | December 26

7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.

12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.

1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s July 1965 in London and The Beatles have a new 45; here are the other records released that same day!

10 PM “LA Theatre Works” Plays produced for radio.MON | December 27

8 AM “With Eyes Open” Just the good news with Dr. Joe Blumenthal.

9 AM “In the Coastal Garden” Interview with Tom Williard of Sage Renewables on Latest Attack on Solar Energy in CA.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” Diary of a Young Naturalist” by Dara McAnulty of Northern Ireland; 2020 Wainwright Prize for UK nature writing.

11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.

1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.

4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ

6:30 PM “Bashmet Radio” Reggae curated by locals. Good stuff.

8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox” Just a couple of folks spinning 45s.

12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.TUE | December 28

8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber in the studio, while still producing bits from home.

9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John” Stories, reviews, music, and more, with Neshama Franklin.

12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.

FEATURED IMAGE: 1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.

2 PM “Contacto Brasil” The music of Brazil.

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs and information.

6:30 PM “Undercurrents” Hand-picked music for you, blending it with loving care.

8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

10 PM “Music Till Midnight” with your host Graham Patterson.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.WED | December 29

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, interviews, and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Literature focused program.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”

2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.