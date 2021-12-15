FRI | December 17 8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment. 9 AM “The Farmer’s Overalls” Hosted and produced by Creta Pullen. 10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” The Scarlet Letter! 11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists. 12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian. 1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday 1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest. 2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.

THU | December 16 8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Marin County’s Brian M. Gilpin discusses his new book “Dem Haoles: Imagining Whiteness Hawaiian Style.” 9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson. 10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading. 11:30 AM “Right Now” Sylvia Shults talks about the dark and paranormal side of Christmas. With host Mia Johnson. 1 2:00 PM “Commonweal Conversations” 1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science. 2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by John Levy. 4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” Danica Remy President of B612, leader of efforts to protect the Earth from Asteroid impact, Co-founder of Asteroid Day. 5 PM “Epicenter” Christine Beekman from the Point Reyes National Seashore. 6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Shorty plays tunes from her amazing selection. 8:30 PM “Off The Cuff” TK2 and Ant. 10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”

9 PM “Chocablock” With your host Ryan Hett.

SAT | December 18

9 AM “Original Minds” Interviews hosted by Elia Haworth.

10 AM “Day Six” from the Canadian Broadcasters.

11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.

6 PM “The Celtic Universe” Hosted by Loretta Farley.

8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Joe Blumenthal.

10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson.

SUN | December 19

7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.

12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.

1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.

4 PM “To Hell and Bach” Hosted by Beth Underwood.

6 PM “Between Rock & a Jazz Place” Guest host Joe Blumenthal pinch hitting for Grey Shepard.

8 PM “Do You Ever” Hosted by Alyssa Tanner.

10 PM “LA Theatre Works” Plays produced for radio.

MON | December 20

8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” Just the good news with Dr. Joe Blumenthal.

9 AM “In the Coastal Garden”

10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” Diary of a Young Naturalist” by Dara McAnulty of Northern Ireland; 2020 Wainwright Prize for UK nature writing.

11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.

1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.

4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ

6:30 PM “Monday Night Mix” Where do you draw the “line.”

8:30 PM “Sessions from Chicken Point” Hosted and produced by Steve S.

12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.

TUE | December 21

8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber in the studio, while still producing bits from home.

9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John” Stories, reviews, music, and more, with Neshama Franklin.

12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.

2 PM “Contacto Brasil” The music of Brazil.

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs and information.

6:30 PM “Undercurrents” Hand-picked music for you, blending it with loving care.

8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

10 PM “Music Till Midnight” with your host Graham Patterson.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.

WED | December 22

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, interviews, and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Literature focused program.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”

2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeff Manson.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.