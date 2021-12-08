FRI | December 10 8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment. 9 AM “Spirit and Mind” Hosted and produced by Anthony Wright. 10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” The Scarlet Letter! 11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists. 12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian. 1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday 1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest. 2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak. 4 PM “The French Touch” French Pop music with Emmanuel from studio LL, see details of today’s show at https://kwmr.org/shows/the- french-touch . 5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha expounds on the tales from the Sonic Bunker. 7 PM “Night Flight” Hosted by Bill Steele. 9 PM “Chocablock” With your host Ryan Hett.

SAT | December 11

9 AM “Airwaves” Interviews hosted by Raul Gallyot.

10 AM “Day Six” from the Canadian Broadcasters.

11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

2 PM “Hawaii Calling” World music curated by Mara Marquez.

4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.

6 PM “High Country Celtic” With Joe Bly and Katie Marie.

8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Rick Clark.

10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson.

SUN | December 12

7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.

12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.

1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s July 1965 in London with new chart action from The Animals, Georgie Fame and Marianne Faithful!

6 PM “Radio Killed the Video Star” Hosted by Jesse Lumb.

10 PM “LA Theatre Works” Plays produced for radio.

MON | December 13

8 AM “With Eyes Open” Amanda Eichstaedt subbing and she is joined by Loretta Farley for “Nature Notebook” at 8:15. Interview with MCE (Marin Clean Energy) at 8:30 AM.

9 AM “The Farmer’s Overalls” Hosted and Produced by Creta Pullen.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” Diary of a Young Naturalist” by Dara McAnulty of Northern Ireland; 2020 Wainwright Prize for UK nature writing.

11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.

1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.

4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ

6:30 PM “Bashment Radio” KWMR’s reggae show!

8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox” Hosted by Peter Martinelli and friends.

12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.

TUE | December 14

8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber in the studio, while still producing bits from home.

9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Enthusiasms” David Talbot will discuss By the Light of Burning Dreams: The Triumphs and Tragedies of the Second American Revolution.

12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.

2 PM “Contacto Brasil” The music of Brazil.

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs and information.

6:30 PM “Undercurrents” Hand-picked music for you, blending it with loving care.

8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

10 PM “Music Till Midnight” with your host Graham Patterson.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.

WED | December 15

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, interviews, and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Jeff Manson begins reading “Ecotopia.”

12 PM – 2 PM "Planetary Radio," "Making Contact," "Climate One."

2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.