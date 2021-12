THU¬† | December 2 8 AM “Pieces of Peace”¬† Jessica Bejarano Founder & Music Dir. San Francisco Philharmonic; Suzie Terry on Tiny Homes Petaluma. 9 AM “Curio Cabinet”¬† Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson. 10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages”¬† Kerry Livingston reading. 11:30 AM “Right Now” ¬†“Clutter…prevents us from creating the life we choose.” Julie Coraccio brings holiday tips on getting organized. 1 2:00 PM “Commonweal Conversations” 1 PM “The Pulse” ¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science. 2 PM “Classical Thursday”¬† Kozmo chooses your selections today. 4 PM “Teatime Books”¬† Hosted by Howard Dillon. 5 PM “Epicenter”¬† Ike Allen from the Point Reyes Light. 6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” ¬†Shorty curates an evening of great tunes. 8:30 PM “Off The Cuff”¬† With TK2 and Ant. 10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic¬†Era” ¬† With the Hermit”

a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in‚Äôs/recordings.Michelle Stevens from Bolinas Stinson Beach Unified School District on core enrichment curriculum.¬†Not robots. Great mix of tunes.With Djimi G.¬†French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.Claire Peaslee, SURJ Marin, West Marin Senior Services, interivew,¬†and then¬†Aubrey Plaza reads her new book “The Legend of the Christmas Witch.” Photo by Mia Johnson.¬†Weekly Spanish language program.¬†“Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”Classical music with a French accent presented by Emmanuel from studio LL,¬† https://kwmr.org/shows/the- french-connection Recordings from Mesa residents.Dennis Rodoni, Library director Lana Adlawan.¬†Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.¬†Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.¬†with Tony Palmer.

8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio”¬†Hosted and produced by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”¬†The Scarlet Letter!

11 AM “Reveal”¬†Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio”¬†Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact”¬†Repeat from Monday

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show”¬†Current topics of interest.

2 PM “Classical Friday”¬†Hosted by Chris Salak.

Flying to Paris on Air France with Emmanuel from studio LL, details of show at  https://kwmr.org/shows/the- french-touch Liberacha expounds on tales from the Sonic Bunker.Hosted by Neil Dickman.

9 PM “Chocablock”¬†With your host Ryan Hett.

SAT  |  December 4

9 AM “Original Minds”¬†Lew Watts, professor emeritus and curator of Harlem of the West, The San Francisco Fillmore Jazz Era.

10 AM “Day Six”¬†from the Canadian Broadcasters.

11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown”¬†Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.

12 PM “Forms and Feelings”¬†Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village”¬†Every week on KWMR.

8 PM “The Jazz Groove”¬†Hosted by Joe Blumenthal.

10 PM “Saturday Night Function”¬†Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson.

SUN  |  December 5

7 AM “Sunday Baroque”¬†A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.

12 PM “Happy Days”¬†Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.

1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm”¬†Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols”¬†Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.

4 PM “To Hell and Bach”¬†Hosted by Beth Underwood.

6 PM “Between Rock & a Jazz Place”¬†Hosted by Grey¬†Shepard.

8 PM “Do You Ever”

10 PM “LA Theatre Works”¬†Plays produced for radio.

MON  |  December 6

8 AM “A Cuppa Jo”¬†Just the good news with Dr. Joe Blumenthal.

8:30 AM “Trash to Treasure”¬†Updates from Madeline hope and Buddy Faure.

9 AM “In the Coastal Garden”¬†Hosted by Lyons Filmer and Susan Hayes.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace”¬†Diary of a Young Naturalist by Dara McAnulty (Milkweed Editions, 2020). ¬©2020 by Dara McAnulty. Read with permission.

11 AM “Epicenter”¬†Interview that representatives from Marin County.

11:30 “Bioneers”¬†Current topics.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report”¬†Hosted by Robin Carpenter.

1 PM “Milk Street Radio”¬†Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.

4 PM “Tay Radio”¬†Youth DJ

6:30 PM “Monday Night Mix”¬†We are in it for the long haul!

8:30 PM “Sessions from Chicken Point”¬†Hosted and produced by Steve S.

12 AM “Deep Waking”¬†Produced by Anthony Wright.

TUE |  December 7

8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show”¬†Mary and Amber¬†in the studio, while still producing bits from home.

9 AM “Airwaves”¬†Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.

10 AM 

12 PM “On Being”¬†with Krista Tippet.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire”¬†Hosted by Julie Motz.

2 PM¬†“Contacto Brasil”¬†The music of Brazil.

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole”¬†a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in‚Äôs/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Local public affairs and information.

6:30 PM “Undercurrents”¬†Hand-picked music for you, blending it with loving care.

8:30 PM¬†“Megalomedia Melange!”¬†Djimi G spins great tunes.

10 PM¬†“Music Till Midnight”¬†with your host Graham Patterson.

Midnight¬†“The French Touch: Repeat”¬†French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.

WED |  December 8

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†Library leadership, Indivisible West Marin, Dance Palace Anniversary info, interviews, and then¬†“Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club”¬†Literary specials.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,”¬†“Climate One.”

2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection”¬†Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Local public affairs.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl”¬†Produced and hosted by Jeffrey Manson.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues”¬†Hosted by Larry Rippee.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”¬†with Tones.