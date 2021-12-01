THU | December 2 8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Jessica Bejarano Founder & Music Dir. San Francisco Philharmonic; Suzie Terry on Tiny Homes Petaluma. 9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson. 10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading. 11:30 AM “Right Now” “Clutter…prevents us from creating the life we choose.” Julie Coraccio brings holiday tips on getting organized. 1 2:00 PM “Commonweal Conversations” 1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science. 2 PM “Classical Thursday” Kozmo chooses your selections today. 4 PM “Teatime Books” Hosted by Howard Dillon. 5 PM “Epicenter” Ike Allen from the Point Reyes Light. 6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Shorty curates an evening of great tunes. 8:30 PM “Off The Cuff” With TK2 and Ant. 10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”

8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Hosted and produced by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” The Scarlet Letter!

11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.

2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.

9 PM “Chocablock” With your host Ryan Hett.

SAT | December 4

9 AM “Original Minds” Lew Watts, professor emeritus and curator of Harlem of the West, The San Francisco Fillmore Jazz Era.

10 AM “Day Six” from the Canadian Broadcasters.

11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.

8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Joe Blumenthal.

10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson.

SUN | December 5

7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.

12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.

1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.

4 PM “To Hell and Bach” Hosted by Beth Underwood.

6 PM “Between Rock & a Jazz Place” Hosted by Grey Shepard.

8 PM “Do You Ever”

10 PM “LA Theatre Works” Plays produced for radio.

MON | December 6

8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” Just the good news with Dr. Joe Blumenthal.

8:30 AM “Trash to Treasure” Updates from Madeline hope and Buddy Faure.

9 AM “In the Coastal Garden” Hosted by Lyons Filmer and Susan Hayes.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” Diary of a Young Naturalist by Dara McAnulty (Milkweed Editions, 2020). ©2020 by Dara McAnulty. Read with permission.

11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.

1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.

4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ

6:30 PM “Monday Night Mix” We are in it for the long haul!

8:30 PM “Sessions from Chicken Point” Hosted and produced by Steve S.

12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.

TUE | December 7

8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber in the studio, while still producing bits from home.

9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.

10 AM

12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.

2 PM “Contacto Brasil” The music of Brazil.

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs and information.

6:30 PM “Undercurrents” Hand-picked music for you, blending it with loving care.

8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

10 PM “Music Till Midnight” with your host Graham Patterson.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.

WED | December 8

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library leadership, Indivisible West Marin, Dance Palace Anniversary info, interviews, and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Literary specials.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”

2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeffrey Manson.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.