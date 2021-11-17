FRI| November 19 8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment. 9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Hosted and produced by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler. 10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” The Scarlet Letter! 11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists. 12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian. 1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday 1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest. 2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Janet Robbins. 4 PM “The French Touch” French Pop music with Emmanuel from studio LL, see details of today’s show at https://kwmr.org/shows/the- french-touch . 5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha expounds on the tales from the Sonic Bunker 7 PM “Bring It On Home” Hosted by Neil Dickman. 9 PM “Chocablock” With your host Ryan Hett.

THU | November 18 8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Greg Lokin discusses Sonoma County’s California Homemakers Association (CHA). 9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson. 10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading. 11:30 AM “Trailer Talk” Produced and hosted by Sabrina Artel. 1 2:00 PM “Commonweal Conversations” Steve Heilig in conversation with the late Dr. Sadja Greenwood. 1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science. 2 PM “Classical Thursday” Kozmo tries their hand at classical. 4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” Anna Hamilton Phelen writer, actress, producer. Gorillas in the Mist, Mask and more. talking about Haiti and injustice. Hosted by Vickisa. 5 PM “Epicenter” Local information and public affairs. 6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Get your bunkhouse goin’ and enjoy the tunes with Shorty. 8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” With TK2 and Ant. 10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”

SAT | November 20

9 AM “Airwaves” Interviews hosted by Raul Gallyot.

10 AM “Day Six” from the Canadian Broadcasters.

11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

2 PM “Desde la Bahia” World music curated by Mara Marquez.

4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.

6 PM “The Celtic Universe” Hosted by Loretta Farley.

8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Joe Blumenthal.

10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson.

SUN | November 21

7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.

12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.

1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.

4 PM “To Hell and Bach” Hosted by Beth Underwood.

6 PM “Between Rock & a Jazz Place” Hosted by Grey Shepard.

8 PM “Do You Ever” Do you ever wonder what home means for everybody else.

10 PM “LA Theatre Works” Plays produced for radio.

MON | November 22

8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” Peter Asmus hosts and is joined by Loretta Farley for “Nature Notebook” at 8:15. Interviews at 8:30.

9 AM “In The Coastal Garden” Hosted by Lyons Filmer and Susan Hayes.

10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” “Changing Season: A Father, A Daughter, A Family Farm” by David Masumoto with Nikiko Masumoto.

11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.

1 PM "Milk Street Radio" Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.

2 PM “Special – China Town Hall” NCUSCR Event with Fareed Zakaria. Discussion to follow with local China scholars.

4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ

6:30 PM “Bashment Radio” KWMR’s reggae show!

8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox” Hosted by Peter Martinelli and friends.

12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.

TUE | November 23

8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber in the studio, while still producing bits from home.

9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Enthusiasms” Charles Hood will discuss his new book A Salad Only The Devil Would Eat: The Joys of Ugly Nature.

12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.

2 PM “Contacto Brasil” The music of Brazil.

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs and information.

6:30 PM “Undercurrents” Hand-picked music for you, blending it with loving care.

8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

10 PM “Music Till Midnight” with your host Graham Patterson.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.

WED | November 24

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, interviews, and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Literature focused radio.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”

2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.

6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.