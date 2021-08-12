TUE | August 10

4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.

5 PM “Epicenter” Leelee Thomas from Marin County on Restrictive Covenants.

6:30 PM “In the Wind” Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.

8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL. a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.Leelee Thomas from Marin County on Restrictive Covenants.Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.With Djimi G.French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL. WED | August 11

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee checks in, Indivisible West Marin, Legal Aid of Marin, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” NEW Amanda Eichstaedt and Jeffrey Manson reading “Walking the Old Road

A People’s History of Chippewa City and the Grand Marais Anishinaabe by Staci Lola Druillard.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “The French Connection” FRENCH CONNECTION – DIEUPART – RODRIGO – LA GOYA – ALAIN – TAILLEFERRE – DE LALANDE – FAURE.

FEATURED IMAGE: 4 PM “Point Reyes Books Hour” Recordings of author readings and interviews. Image from ptreyesbooks.com

5 PM “Epicenter” Dr. Lael Duncan on the Delta Variant of COVID.

6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” Hosted and produced by Mike Varley

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer. THU | August 12

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Shari Dagg talks about her work with To Celebrate Life Breast Cancer Foundation of Marin.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11:30 AM “Right Now” Hosted by Mia Johnson.

12 PM “Commonweal Conversations”

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by Nancy Vayhinger.

4 PM “Tea Time Books” Reading by Howard Dillon.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local Public affairs and information.

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Tunes from the source, plus extras.

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Smelley Kelley and Owen Bly with the country music you crave.

10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit” FRI | August 13

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Great information on cooking and food preparation.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Produced and hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins reads “Howards End”, E.M. Forster’s romantic novel set in early 20th century England.

11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.

2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.

4 PM “The French Touch” VELO requested by local Inverness cyclists Lisa, Joy and Myriam. featuring The Triplettes of BELLEVILLE, MONTAND & more…

5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha has curated these tunes especially for you!

7 PM “Bring It On Home” Hosted by Neil Dickman.