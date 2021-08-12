📻 Upcoming Shows: Aug 10-18
Coming up on KWMR this week…
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Leelee Thomas from Marin County on Restrictive Covenants.
6:30 PM “In the Wind” Hosted and produced by Doug Adamz.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | August 11
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee checks in, Indivisible West Marin, Legal Aid of Marin, Muriel Murch’s Letter From A Broad and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” NEW Amanda Eichstaedt and Jeffrey Manson reading “Walking the Old Road
A People’s History of Chippewa City and the Grand Marais Anishinaabe by Staci Lola Druillard.
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.
Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”
2 PM “The French Connection” FRENCH CONNECTION – DIEUPART – RODRIGO – LA GOYA – ALAIN – TAILLEFERRE – DE LALANDE – FAURE.
4 PM "Point Reyes Books Hour" Recordings of author readings and interviews.
5 PM “Epicenter” Dr. Lael Duncan on the Delta Variant of COVID.
6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” Hosted and produced by Mike Varley
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | August 12
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Shari Dagg talks about her work with To Celebrate Life Breast Cancer Foundation of Marin.
9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11:30 AM “Right Now” Hosted by Mia Johnson.
12 PM “Commonweal Conversations”
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by Nancy Vayhinger.
4 PM “Tea Time Books” Reading by Howard Dillon.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local Public affairs and information.
6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Tunes from the source, plus extras.
8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Smelley Kelley and Owen Bly with the country music you crave.
10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”
FRI | August 13
9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Produced and hosted by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins reads “Howards End”, E.M. Forster’s romantic novel set in early 20th century England.
11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.
1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday
1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.
2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha has curated these tunes especially for you!
7 PM “Bring It On Home” Hosted by Neil Dickman.
1 AM Saturday “Reverend Billy Radio”
SAT | August 14
9 AM “Original Minds” Elia Haworth interviews.
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
2 PM “Desde la Bahia” World music, produced and hosted by Maria Marquez.
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “The Celtic Universe” Hosted by Ken Eichstaedt.
8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Joe Blumenthal.
10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson.
SUN | August 15
7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.
4 PM “To Hell and Bach” Hosted by Beth Underwood.
6 PM “Between Rock & a Jazz Place” Hosted by Grey Shepard.
8 PM “Mind Reader” Hosted by DJ Jessica.
10 PM “LA Theatreworks” Theatre recorded with stars for radio.
MON | August 16
8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” Only the good news with Dr. Joe.
8:30 AM “Trash to Treasure” With Madeline Hope.
9 AM “In The Coastal Garden” Hosted by Lyons Filmer and Susan Hayes.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” “The Hidden World of the Fox” by ecologist Adele Brand.
11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Wine Educator Missy Will & authors of Healthy Vines Pure Wines Pamela Lanier & J.N. Hughes on sustainable viticulture.
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.
4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ
6:30 PM “Monday Mix” Dream on dreamers.
8:30 PM “Sessions at Chicken Point” With Steve S.
12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.
TUE | August 17
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber back in the studio, while still producing bits from home.
9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.
11 AM “Attunement” Hosted and produced by Anthony Wright.
12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “Contacto Brasil” Music of South America.
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | August 18
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, West Marin Senior Services,” Interviews, Muriel Murch’s “Letter From A Broad” and then “Fish Tales.”
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”
2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeffrey Manson.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.