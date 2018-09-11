Our Program Highlights for the week starting on:

TUE | Sep 11

5 PM “Epicenter” Celebrating Mexican Independence Day in Point Reyes Station on September 15.

10 PM “After Dark” Dr. Decibel has got your healing prescription from the1970’s musical medicine cabinet!



WED | Sep 12

8 AM “Coastal Airwaves” Vickisa’s interview with E. Eric Jensen, Senior Director Product Design, Development at TraumaFX Solutions

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” California: The California Dream manifests in music from the 1930’s

5 PM “Epicenter” Marin County’s Search and Rescue program with Mike St. John, Kalyn Dawes.

THU | Sep 13

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Dave Cort Exec. Dir. San Geronimo Valley Community Center.

8:30 AM ” Pieces of Peace” Laurie Marshal, Master Collaborator/Peace Activist

9 AM “Art Scenes” The arts in Marin.

1 PM “Specials” The Making of Male Dominance: invention & perpetuation of patriarchy in the West.

FRI | Sep 14

10 AM “Turning Pages Reader’s Delight” Janet Robbins continues reading “A Son at the Front”, Edith Wharton’s searing WWI novel.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Ralph Nader – Democracy Matters (part 2)

SAT | Sep 15

7 AM “Morning Glory” Morning Glory’s Autumn Hues.

6 PM “Celtic Universe” Lyons hosts her second of three Celtic shows this month!

8 PM ” The Jazz Groove” Jeffry in to sub for Dr. Joe, then on until Midnight!

SUN | Sep 16

9 AM “Special” The Science of Happiness at work.

2 PM “The Kitchen Sink” Eclectic tunes for your Sunday listening pleasure.

MON | Sep 17

6:30 PM “Foggy Ridge Music” Bluegrass and folk while the fog comes over the ridge.

TUE | Sep 18

10 AM “Reading to John” Neshama’s shares stories every other Tuesday.

2 PM “Tejano Conjuta Festival” This limited series continues on KWMR.

WED | Sep 19

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Yep, it’s “talk like a pirate” day.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday” The Anatomy of Melancholy 5: Old tears haunt the Stuarts from rebellion to regicide.