📻 Upcoming Shows: March 1-9 2022

FRI¬† |¬†¬† March 4 8 AM “Cultivating Place”¬† Conversation with a new¬†generation seed farmer, Petra Page-Mann. 9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” ¬†Hosted and produced by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler. 10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”¬† “The Forsyte Saga” read by Janet Robbins. 11 AM “Reveal” ¬†Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists. 12 PM “Alternative Radio”¬† Hosted and produced by David Barsamian. 1 PM “Making Contact” 1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show”¬† Current topics of interest. 2 PM “Classical Friday”¬† Hosted by Chris Salak. 4 PM “The French Touch”¬† French Pop music with Emmanuel from studio LL, see details of today’s show at¬† https://kwmr.org/shows/the- french-touch . 5 PM “Happy Hour” ¬†Magillicutty in the house. 7 PM “Night Flight”¬† Hosted by Bill Steele. 9 PM “Chocablock”¬† With your host Ryan Hett.

French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL. Weekly Spanish language program. "Planetary Radio," "Making Contact," and "Climate One" Mesa Refuge Writers Retreat Conversations with Veronique d'Entremont and Perla Yasmeen Meléndez. District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni interviews Maika Llorens Gulati, ED of Slide Ranch. Produced and hosted by Jeff Manson. Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes. with Tony Palmer. Howard Dillon hosts. Little bit of this, some of that. Including "Let's Hear It." Hosted by Jeff Manson. Kerry Livingston reading. Hosted and produced by Sabrina Artell. Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science. Howard Dillon reading. Ike Allen from the Point Reyes Light is on with Alyssa Tanner. Mike and Amanda host. Email your requests to amanda@kwmr.org Smelley Kelley and Owen Bly with the Country Music YOU Crave! With the Hermit

Interviews hosted by Raul Gallyot. from the Canadian Broadcasters. Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue. Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz. Aloha from Susanna to the generous listeners of KWMR! Every week on KWMR. Hosted by Loretta Farley. Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson. A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it. Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson. Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer. Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols. It's a Pledge Drive shoot out between the record charts for August 1965; SF vs. London with guest judge Cathy Richards! Hosted by Jesse Lumb. Just mighty fine tunes. Plays produced for radio. Hosted by Peter Asmus. "Nature Notebook" with Loretta Farley at 8:15. Dallas, Seaumus, and Liz talk nature with knowledgable guests. "Meadowland: The Private Life of an English Field" by John Lewis-Stempel. Updates with Marin County PIO, Lanie Hendricks. Current topics. Marilyn L. Geary author Miners, Milkers & Merchants: from the Swiss-Italian Alps to the Golden Hills of California. Tips and tricks with great info on cooking. Youth DJ Some reggae for your ear holes. 45's spinning on the jukebox with Peter and Anthony. Produced by Anthony Wright.

8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show”¬†Mary and Amber are back from radio jail.

9 AM “Airwaves”¬†Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Enthusiasms”¬†Gibson Thomas, editor and publisher of Edible–Marin and Wine Country.

12 PM “On Being”¬†with Krista Tippet.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire”¬†Hosted by Julie Motz.

2 PM¬†“Contacto Brasil”¬†Oscar de la Rosa curates fine tunes from Brazil.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Local public affairs and information.

5:30 PM¬†5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”

6:30 PM “Undercurrents”¬†Hand-picked music for you, blending it with loving care.

8:30 PM¬†“Megalomedia Melange!”¬†Djimi G spins great tunes.

10 PM¬†“Music Till Midnight”¬†with your host Graham Patterson.

Midnight¬†“The French Touch: Repeat”¬†French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†Claire Peaslee, interviews, and then¬†“Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club”¬†Literary themes program.

FEATURED IMAGE: 12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”

2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection”¬†Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Local public affairs.

5:30 PM¬†5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”

6:30 PM “Running With Scissors”¬†Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues”¬†Hosted by Larry Rippee.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”¬†with Tones.