📻 Upcoming Shows: March 1-9 2022
Coming up on KWMR this week…
5 PM “Epicenter” What can you put in your green bin?
5:30 PM 5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”
6:30 PM “Undercurrents” Not robots. Great mix of tunes.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.WED | March 2
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library Updates, SURJ Marin, WMSS, and then Fish Tales.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Jeff returns with the final portion of Winnie the Pooh.
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.
Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”
2 PM “The French Connection”
4 PM “Mesa Refuge” Mesa Refuge Writers Retreat Conversations with Veronique d’Entremont and Perla Yasmeen Meléndez.
5 PM “Epicenter” District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni interviews Maika Llorens Gulati, ED of Slide Ranch.
5:30 PM 5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeff Manson.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.THU | March 3
8 AM “Top of the Morning” Howard Dillon hosts.
9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Including “Let’s Hear It.” Hosted by Jeff Manson.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11:30 AM “Trailer Talk” Hosted and produced by Sabrina Artell.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
2 PM “Classical Thursday”
4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reading.
5 PM “Epicenter” Ike Allen from the Point Reyes Light is on with Alyssa Tanner.
5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”
6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Mike and Amanda host. Email your requests to amanda@kwmr.org
8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Smelley Kelley and Owen Bly with the Country Music YOU Crave!
10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”
FRI | March 4
8 AM “Cultivating Place” Conversation with a new generation seed farmer, Petra Page-Mann.
9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Hosted and produced by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” “The Forsyte Saga” read by Janet Robbins.
11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.
1 PM “Making Contact”
1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.
2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.
4 PM “The French Touch” French Pop music with Emmanuel from studio LL, see details of today’s show at https://kwmr.org/shows/the-
5 PM “Happy Hour” Magillicutty in the house.
7 PM “Night Flight” Hosted by Bill Steele.
9 PM “Chocablock” With your host Ryan Hett.
9 AM “Airwaves” Interviews hosted by Raul Gallyot.
10 AM “Day Six” from the Canadian Broadcasters.
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Aloha from Susanna to the generous listeners of KWMR!
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “The Celtic Universe” Hosted by Loretta Farley.
8 PM “The Jazz Groove”
10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson.SUN | March 6 – PLEDGE DRIVE!!!!
7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.
4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s a Pledge Drive shoot out between the record charts for August 1965; SF vs. London with guest judge Cathy Richards!
6 PM “Radio Killed the Video Star” Hosted by Jesse Lumb.
8 PM “Undercurrents” Just mighty fine tunes.
10 PM “LA Theatre Works” Plays produced for radio.MON | March 7 – PLEDGE DRIVE!!!!
8 AM “With Eyes Open” Hosted by Peter Asmus. “Nature Notebook” with Loretta Farley at 8:15.
9 AM “West Marin Naturalist Hour” Dallas, Seaumus, and Liz talk nature with knowledgable guests.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” “Meadowland: The Private Life of an English Field” by John Lewis-Stempel.
11 AM “Epicenter” Updates with Marin County PIO, Lanie Hendricks.
11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Marilyn L. Geary author Miners, Milkers & Merchants: from the Swiss-Italian Alps to the Golden Hills of California.
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.
4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ
5:30 PM 5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”
6:30 PM “Bashment Radio” Some reggae for your ear holes.
8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox” 45’s spinning on the jukebox with Peter and Anthony.
12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.
TUE | March 8 – PLEDGE DRIVE!!!!
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber are back from radio jail.
9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Enthusiasms” Gibson Thomas, editor and publisher of Edible–Marin and Wine Country.
12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “Contacto Brasil” Oscar de la Rosa curates fine tunes from Brazil.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs and information.
5:30 PM 5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”
6:30 PM “Undercurrents” Hand-picked music for you, blending it with loving care.
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
10 PM “Music Till Midnight” with your host Graham Patterson.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | March 9 – PLEDGE DRIVE!!!!
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, interviews, and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Literary themes program.
FEATURED IMAGE: 12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”
2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
5:30 PM 5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”
6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.