TUE | February 22

5 PM “Epicenter” Food waste.

5:30 PM 5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”

6:30 PM "Undercurrents" Not robots. Great mix of tunes.

With Djimi G.French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.

WED | February 23

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, History with Dewey Livingston, Senior Stories, and then Fish Tales.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Jeff returns with the final portion of Winnie the Pooh.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “The French Connection”

4 PM “Mesa Refuge” Mesa Refuge Writers Retreat Conversations with Veronique d’Entremont and Perla Yasmeen Meléndez.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.

5:30 PM 5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”

6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.

THU | February 24

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Dr. John Cobb an American theologian, philosopher, and environmentalist discusses The Living Earth Movement.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Including “Let’s Hear It.” Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11:30 AM “Right Now” SPECIAL: Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month special hosted by Mia Johnson.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by

4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reading.

5 PM “Epicenter”

5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”

6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Old and new favorite tunes with Shorty.

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” TK2 and Ant. It’s Tigger Tiime!

10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”

FRI | February 25

8 AM “Cultivating Place” Conversation with a new generation seed farmer, Petra Page-Mann.

9 AM “On Being” With Krista Tippett.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” “The Forsyte Saga” read by Janet Robbins.

11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact”

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.

2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.

4 PM “The French Touch” French Pop music with Emmanuel from studio LL, see details of today’s show at https://kwmr.org/shows/the- french-touch.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Wanda Rae has been thrown in prison. What will we do?

7 PM “Bring It On Home” Hosted by Neil Dickman.

9 PM “Chocablock” With your host Ryan Hett.