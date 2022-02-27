📻 Upcoming Shows: Feb 22- March 2 2022
Coming up on KWMR this week…
5 PM “Epicenter” Food waste.
5:30 PM "As It Happens" & "National Native News"
FEATURED IMAGE: 6:30 PM “Undercurrents” Not robots. Great mix of tunes.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | February 23
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, History with Dewey Livingston, Senior Stories, and then Fish Tales.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Jeff returns with the final portion of Winnie the Pooh.
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.
Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”
2 PM “The French Connection”
4 PM “Mesa Refuge” Mesa Refuge Writers Retreat Conversations with Veronique d’Entremont and Perla Yasmeen Meléndez.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
5:30 PM "As It Happens" & "National Native News"
6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | February 24
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Dr. John Cobb an American theologian, philosopher, and environmentalist discusses The Living Earth Movement.
9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Including “Let’s Hear It.” Hosted by Jeff Manson.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11:30 AM “Right Now” SPECIAL: Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month special hosted by Mia Johnson.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by
4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reading.
5 PM “Epicenter”
5:30 PM "As It Happens" & "National Native News"
6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Old and new favorite tunes with Shorty.
8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” TK2 and Ant. It’s Tigger Tiime!
10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”
FRI | February 25
8 AM “Cultivating Place” Conversation with a new generation seed farmer, Petra Page-Mann.
9 AM “On Being” With Krista Tippett.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” “The Forsyte Saga” read by Janet Robbins.
11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.
1 PM “Making Contact”
1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.
2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.
4 PM “The French Touch” French Pop music with Emmanuel from studio LL, see details of today’s show at https://kwmr.org/shows/the-
5 PM “Happy Hour” Wanda Rae has been thrown in prison. What will we do?
7 PM “Bring It On Home” Hosted by Neil Dickman.
9 PM “Chocablock” With your host Ryan Hett.
9 AM “Original Minds” Interviews hosted by Elia Haworth.
10 AM “Day Six” from the Canadian Broadcasters.
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “The Celtic Universe” Hosted by Loretta Farley.
8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Joe B. in the house.
10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson.
SUN | February 27
7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.
4 PM “To. Hell and Bach” Hosted by Beth Underwood.
6 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place” Hosted by Grey Shepard.
8 PM “Do You Ever” With host Alyssa Tanner.
10 PM “LA Theatre Works” Plays produced for radio.
MON | February 28
8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” Only the good news with Joe Blumenthal.
9 AM “In the Coastal Garden” Members of the Local Food Resilience branch of West Marin Climate Action.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” “Meadowland: The Private Life of an English Field” by John Lewis-Stempel.
11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” David Lewis, Director and Farm Advisor of the UCCE Extension for Marin, Sonoma, Napa sharing insights of our foodshed.
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.
4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ
5:30 PM "As It Happens" & "National Native News"
6:30 PM “The Monday Night Mix” Tribute to The Sadies in honor of Dallas Good.
8:30 PM “Sessions from Chicken Point” Produced and hosted by Steve S.
12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.
TUE | March 1
9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John” Neshama Franklin reading, reviews and sometimes Klezmer music, too.
12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “New Orleans on the Faultline” Great tunes with Mary Pepper.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs and information.
5:30 PM "As It Happens" & "National Native News"
6:30 PM “Undercurrents” Hand-picked music for you, blending it with loving care.
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
10 PM “Music Till Midnight” with your host Graham Patterson.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | March 2
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, interviews, and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Literary themes program.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”
2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
5:30 PM "As It Happens" & "National Native News"
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeff Manson.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.