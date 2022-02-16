Food For the Soul, Black History programs at the library w Stephanie Hartwell-Mandella from Marin County Free Library.Not robots. Great mix of tunes.With Djimi G.French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.

WED | February 16

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Simon Woodard from Marin County Free Library, Fibershed updates, Updates from Drew McIntyre at North Marin Water District, KWMR Updates with Jeff Manson, Dance Palace Baby Gym, and then Fish Tales.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Jeff returns with the final portion of Winnie the Pooh.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “The French Connection” Romantic French Classical today: CHOPIN, DEBUSSY, RAVEL, SAINT-SAENS, MILHAUD, POULENC hosted by emmanuelgps@gmail.com.

4 PM “Point Rees Books” Recordings from literary events.

5 PM “Epicenter” Mask Mandate Changes.

5:30 PM 5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeff Manson.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.

THU | February 17

8 AM “Top Of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Including “Let’s Hear It.” Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11:30 AM “Trailer Talk” Hosted and produced by Sabrina Artell.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by Nancy Vayhinger.

4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” Vickisa in conversation with Kathy Allbright and her service animal.

5 PM “Epicenter” Christine Beekman from Point Reyes National Seashore.

5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Mike and Amanda are taking requests. Send them to amanda@kwmr.org.

FEATURED IMAGE (from their FB page) 8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Smelley Kelley and Owen Bly with the “Country YOU Crave.”

10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”

FRI | February 18

8 AM “Cultivating Place” Conversation with a new generation seed farmer, Petra Page-Mann.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Hosted and produced by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” “The Forsyte Saga” read by Janet Robbins.

11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact”

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.

2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.

4 PM “The French Touch” French Pop music with Emmanuel from studio LL, see details of today’s show at https://kwmr.org/shows/the- french-touch.

5 PM “Happy Hour” A return to the irrigated Cow pub in Bournemouth with hosts Scott and Arwyn.

7 PM “Night Flight” Hosted by Bill Steele.

9 PM “Chocablock” With your host Ryan Hett.