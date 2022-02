Food For the Soul, Black History programs at the library w Stephanie Hartwell-Mandella from Marin County Free Library.  Not robots. Great mix of tunes.With Djimi G. French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.

WED  |  February 16

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†¬†Simon Woodard from Marin County Free Library, Fibershed updates, Updates from Drew McIntyre at North Marin Water District, KWMR Updates with Jeff Manson, Dance Palace Baby Gym,¬†and then¬†Fish Tales.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club”¬†Jeff returns with the final portion of Winnie the Pooh.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad”¬†Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM¬†“Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “The French Connection”¬†Romantic French Classical today: CHOPIN, DEBUSSY, RAVEL, SAINT-SAENS, MILHAUD, POULENC hosted by¬†emmanuelgps@gmail.com.

4 PM “Point Rees Books”¬†Recordings from literary events.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Mask Mandate Changes.

5:30 PM¬†5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”

6:30 PM “West County Prowl”¬†Produced and hosted by Jeff Manson.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues”¬†Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”¬†with Tony Palmer.

THU  | February 17

8 AM “Top Of the Morning”¬†Hosted by Howard Dillon.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet”¬†Little bit of this, some of that. Including “Let’s Hear It.” Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages”¬†Kerry Livingston reading.

11:30 AM “Trailer Talk”¬†Hosted and produced by Sabrina Artell.

1 PM “The Pulse”¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday”¬†Hosted by Nancy Vayhinger.

4 PM “Coastal Airwaves”¬†Vickisa in conversation with Kathy Allbright and her service animal.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Christine Beekman from Point Reyes National Seashore.

5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond”¬†Mike and Amanda are taking requests. Send them to¬†amanda@kwmr.org.

FEATURED IMAGE (from their FB page) 8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Smelley Kelley and Owen Bly with the “Country YOU Crave.”

10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic¬†Era”¬† With the Hermit”

FRI  |  February 18

8 AM “Cultivating Place”¬†Conversation with a new¬†generation seed farmer, Petra Page-Mann.

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio”¬†Hosted and produced by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”¬†“The Forsyte Saga” read by Janet Robbins.

11 AM “Reveal”¬†Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio”¬†Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact”

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show”¬†Current topics of interest.

2 PM “Classical Friday”¬†Hosted by Chris Salak.

4 PM “The French Touch”¬†French Pop music with Emmanuel from studio LL, see details of today’s show at¬†https://kwmr.org/shows/the- french-touch.

5 PM “Happy Hour”¬†A return to the irrigated Cow pub in Bournemouth with hosts Scott and Arwyn.

7 PM “Night Flight”¬†Hosted by Bill Steele.

9 PM “Chocablock”¬†With your host Ryan Hett.