📻 Upcoming Shows: Feb 15-23 2022
Coming up on KWMR this week…
5 PM “Epicenter” Food For the Soul, Black History programs at the library w Stephanie Hartwell-Mandella from Marin County Free Library.
5:30 PM 5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”
6:30 PM “Undercurrents” Not robots. Great mix of tunes.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | February 16
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Simon Woodard from Marin County Free Library, Fibershed updates, Updates from Drew McIntyre at North Marin Water District, KWMR Updates with Jeff Manson, Dance Palace Baby Gym, and then Fish Tales.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Jeff returns with the final portion of Winnie the Pooh.
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.
Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”
2 PM “The French Connection” Romantic French Classical today: CHOPIN, DEBUSSY, RAVEL, SAINT-SAENS, MILHAUD, POULENC hosted by emmanuelgps@gmail.com.
4 PM “Point Rees Books” Recordings from literary events.
5 PM “Epicenter” Mask Mandate Changes.
5:30 PM 5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeff Manson.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | February 17
8 AM “Top Of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon.
9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Including “Let’s Hear It.” Hosted by Jeff Manson.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11:30 AM “Trailer Talk” Hosted and produced by Sabrina Artell.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by Nancy Vayhinger.
4 PM “Coastal Airwaves” Vickisa in conversation with Kathy Allbright and her service animal.
5 PM “Epicenter” Christine Beekman from Point Reyes National Seashore.
5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”
6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” Mike and Amanda are taking requests. Send them to amanda@kwmr.org.
FEATURED IMAGE (from their FB page) 8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” Smelley Kelley and Owen Bly with the “Country YOU Crave.”
10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”
FRI | February 18
8 AM “Cultivating Place” Conversation with a new generation seed farmer, Petra Page-Mann.
9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Hosted and produced by Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” “The Forsyte Saga” read by Janet Robbins.
11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.
1 PM “Making Contact”
1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.
2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.
4 PM “The French Touch” French Pop music with Emmanuel from studio LL, see details of today’s show at https://kwmr.org/shows/the-
5 PM “Happy Hour” A return to the irrigated Cow pub in Bournemouth with hosts Scott and Arwyn.
7 PM “Night Flight” Hosted by Bill Steele.
9 PM “Chocablock” With your host Ryan Hett.
9 AM “Airwaves” Interviews hosted by Raul Gallyot.
10 AM “Day Six” from the Canadian Broadcasters.
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Hosted by Susanna Henderson.
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” Hosted and produced by Joe Bly and Katie Marie.
8 PM “The Jazz Groove”
10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson.
SUN | February 20
7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.
4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s August 1965 in London and the beginning of Immediate Records.
6 PM “Radio Killed the Video Star” Hosted by Jesse Lumb
8 PM “Undercurrents” Finely curated blend of music.
10 PM “LA Theatre Works” Plays produced for radio.
MON | February 21
8 AM “With Eyes Open” Hosted by Peter Asmus.
9 AM “West Marin Naturalist Hour” Hosted by Seamus, Dallas and Liz.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” “Meadowland: The Private Life of an English Field” by John Lewis-Stempel.
11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.
4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ
5:30 PM 5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”
6:30 PM “Bashment Radio” Reggae.
8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox” Warm up the tubes on that thing and play some songs.
12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.
TUE | February 22
9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John” Neshama Franklin reading, reviews and sometimes Klezmer music, too.
12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “Contacto Brasil” Music from South of the border with Oscar.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs and information.
5:30 PM 5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”
6:30 PM “Undercurrents” Hand-picked music for you, blending it with loving care.
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
10 PM “Music Till Midnight” with your host Graham Patterson.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | February 23
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, interviews, and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Literary themes program.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”
2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
5:30 PM 5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”
6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.