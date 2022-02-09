FEATURED IMAGE:

Legal Aid Marin

Food waste.Not robots. Great mix of tunes.With Djimi G.French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.Claire Peaslee and skunk love,, Indivisible West Marin, Rain Perry’s thoughts on Spotify and new tunes!, and then Dave Cook withJeff returns to reading Winnie the Pooh.Weekly Spanish language program.“Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”Discovering Jean-Ferry Revel, violin prodigy born in 1666 who grew up in the Palace of Versailles with Louis XIV & Lully.Recordings from literary events.Dennis Rodoni with Max Korten: Measure A renewalProduced and hosted by Mike Varley.Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.with Tony Palmer.

THU | February 10

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Buenos Aires born, multiple Grammy Award winner musician-composer Carlos Franzetti discusses his new album.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11:30 AM “Right Now” Hosted by Mia Johnson.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday”

4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reading.

5 PM “Epicenter” Ike Allen from the Point Reyes Light.

5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”

6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Shorty back in da house.

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” Ant and TK2 bringing the tunes.

10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”

FRI | February 11

8 AM “Cultivating Place” Conversation with a new generation seed farmer, Petra Page-Mann.

9 AM “On Being” Repeat from Tuesday.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”

11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact”

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.

2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.

4 PM “The French Touch” French Pop music with Emmanuel from studio LL, see details of today’s show at https://kwmr.org/shows/the- french-touch.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Another offering of Friday chill out tunes!

7 PM “Bring It On Home” Hosted by Neil Dickman.

9 PM “Chocablock” With your host Ryan Hett.