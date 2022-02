FEATURED IMAGE:

THU  | February 10

8 AM “Pieces of Peace”¬†Buenos Aires born, multiple Grammy Award winner musician-composer Carlos Franzetti discusses his new album.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet”¬†Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages”¬†Kerry Livingston reading.

11:30 AM “Right Now”¬†Hosted by Mia Johnson.

1 PM “The Pulse”¬†Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday”¬†

4 PM “Teatime Books”¬†Howard Dillon reading.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Ike Allen from the Point Reyes Light.

5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”

6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse”¬†Shorty back in da house.

8:30 PM “Off the Cuff”¬†Ant and TK2 bringing the tunes.

10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic¬†Era”¬† With the Hermit”

FRI  |  February 11

8 AM “Cultivating Place”¬†Conversation with a new¬†generation seed farmer, Petra Page-Mann.

9 AM “On Being”¬†Repeat from Tuesday.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”¬†

11 AM “Reveal”¬†Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio”¬†Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact”

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show”¬†Current topics of interest.

2 PM “Classical Friday”¬†Hosted by Chris Salak.

4 PM “The French Touch”¬†French Pop music with Emmanuel from studio LL, see details of today’s show at¬†https://kwmr.org/shows/the- french-touch.

5 PM “Happy Hour”¬†Another offering of Friday chill out tunes!

7 PM “Bring It On Home”¬†Hosted by Neil Dickman.

9 PM “Chocablock”¬†With your host Ryan Hett.