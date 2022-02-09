📻 Upcoming Shows: Feb 8-16, 2022
Coming up on KWMR this week…
5 PM “Epicenter” Food waste.
5:30 PM 5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”
6:30 PM “Undercurrents” Not robots. Great mix of tunes.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.WED | February 9
FEATURED IMAGE: 8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee and skunk love, Legal Aid Marin, Indivisible West Marin, Rain Perry’s thoughts on Spotify and new tunes!, and then Dave Cook with Fish Tales.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Jeff returns to reading Winnie the Pooh.
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.
Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”
2 PM “The French Connection” Discovering Jean-Ferry Revel, violin prodigy born in 1666 who grew up in the Palace of Versailles with Louis XIV & Lully.
4 PM “Mesa Refuge Conversations” Recordings from literary events.
5 PM “Epicenter” Dennis Rodoni with Max Korten: Measure A renewal
5:30 PM 5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”
6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | February 10
8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Buenos Aires born, multiple Grammy Award winner musician-composer Carlos Franzetti discusses his new album.
9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11:30 AM “Right Now” Hosted by Mia Johnson.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
2 PM “Classical Thursday”
4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reading.
5 PM “Epicenter” Ike Allen from the Point Reyes Light.
5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”
6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse” Shorty back in da house.
8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” Ant and TK2 bringing the tunes.
10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”
FRI | February 11
8 AM “Cultivating Place” Conversation with a new generation seed farmer, Petra Page-Mann.
9 AM “On Being” Repeat from Tuesday.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”
11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.
1 PM “Making Contact”
1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.
2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.
4 PM “The French Touch” French Pop music with Emmanuel from studio LL, see details of today’s show at https://kwmr.org/shows/the-
5 PM “Happy Hour” Another offering of Friday chill out tunes!
7 PM “Bring It On Home” Hosted by Neil Dickman.
9 PM “Chocablock” With your host Ryan Hett.
9 AM “Original Minds” Interviews hosted by Elia Haworth.
10 AM “Day Six” from the Canadian Broadcasters.
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “The Celtic Universe” Hosted by Ken Eichstaedt, interview with Neil O’Neil.
8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Joe Blumenthal.
10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson.SUN | February 13
7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.
4 PM “To Hell and Bach” Hosted by Beth Underwood.
6 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place” A reassembled rebroadcast of Chick Corea piano & keyboard, solo & group, recordings honoring his passing one year later.
8 PM “Do You Ever” Hosted and produced by Alyssa Tanner.
10 PM “LA Theatre Works” Plays produced for radio.
MON | February 14
8 AM “A Cuppa Jo” Good news with Dr. Joe.
8:30 AM “Trash to Treasure” Hosted by Madeline Hope.
9 AM “In The Coastal Garden” Hosted by Lyons Filmer and Susan Hayes.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” “Meadowland: The Private Life of an English Field” by John Lewis-Stempel.
11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.
4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ
5:30 PM 5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”
6:30 PM “Monday Night Mix” Will Minor “in the house.”
8:30 PM “Sessions at Chicken Point” Produced and hosted by Steve S.
12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.
TUE | February 15
9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Enthusiasams” Conversation with Jude Stewart, author of Revelations in Air–A Guidebook to Smell.
11 AM “Turning Pages: Reading to John” Reviews, readings, and music with Neshama Franklin.
12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “New Orleans on the Faultline” Fun tunes with Mary Pepper.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs and information.
5:30 PM 5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”
6:30 PM “Undercurrents” Hand-picked music for you, blending it with loving care.
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
10 PM “Music Till Midnight” with your host Graham Patterson.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | February 16
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, interviews, and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Jeff Manson reads “Winnie the Pooh.”
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”
2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
5:30 PM 5:30 PM “As It Happens” & “National Native News”
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeff Manson.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.