📻 Upcoming Shows: Nov 9-17 2021
Coming up on KWMR this week…
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Lani Rovzar from Bay Area Creative Foundation, Underwater Kites harvesting tidal power rebroadcast.
6:30 PM “Undercurrents” Not robots. Great mix of tunes.
8:30 PM ” Megalomedia Melange” With Djimi G.
10 PM “Music Till Midnight” Graham Patterson in the house.
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | November 10
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, Covid Cathartic call for talent, Indivisible West Marin, Interview with “Workquake” author Steve Cadigan, and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Reading and literature focused program.
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.
Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”
2 PM “The French Connection” French classical music produced by Emmanuel.
4 PM “Point Reyes Books” Recordings from author events.
5 PM “Epicenter” San Geronimo Valley Stream Conservation Ordinance.
6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeffrey Manson.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.
THU | November 11
8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon.
9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.
10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.
11:30 AM “Trailer Talk” Produced and hosted by Sabrina Artel.
1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.
2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by John Levy.
4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reads to us all.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs and information.
6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” West Coast California Country with Amanda and Mike.
8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” More country music (the kind you crave) with Owen and Smelley.
10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”
THU | November 12
8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment.
9 AM “Spirit and Mind” Hosted and produced by Anthony Wright.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” The Scarlet Letter!
11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.
12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.
1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday
1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.
2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.
5 PM “Happy Hour” Liberacha expounds on the tales from the Sonic Bunker.
7 PM “Night Flight” Bill Steele hosting.
SAT | November 13
9 AM “Original Minds” Deep dive interviews, hosted by Elia Haworth.
10 AM “Day Six” from the Canadian Broadcasters.
11 AM “Cool Jazz Countdown” Hosted by Marcellus The Bassman Shepard and Kyle LaRue.
12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.
2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Relax on the lanai with Susanna Henderson.
4 PM “Putumayo World Music,” and “Global Village” Every week on KWMR.
6 PM “High Country Celtic” From the high desert with Katie Marie and Joe Bly.
8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Hosted by Rick Clark.
10 PM “Saturday Night Function” Great tunes that he loves with Jeff Wilkinson.
SUN | November 14
7 AM “Sunday Baroque” A weekly radio program featuring beloved and appealing music composed in the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it.
12 PM “Happy Days” Hosted and produced by Marcie Judelson.
1 PM” “Jazz Rhythm” Hosted and produced by Dave Radlauer.
2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Produced and hosted by Betsy Nichols.
4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” Special 5th Anniversary Show! Featuring the most influential British records released from 1956-1962!
6 PM “Radio Killed the Video Star” Hosted by Jesse Lumb.
10 PM “LA Theatre Works” Plays produced for radio.
MON | November 15
8 AM ” With Eyes Open” Peter Asmus hosts and is joined by Loretta Farley for “Nature Notebook” at 8:15. Interviews at 8:30.
9 AM “The Farmer’s Overalls” Hosted and produced by Creta Pullen.
10 AM “Turning Pages at Nature’s Pace” “Changing Season: A Father, A Daughter, A Family Farm” by David Masumoto with Nikiko Masumoto.
11 AM “Epicenter” Interview that representatives from Marin County.
11:30 “Bioneers” Current topics.
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Hosted by Robin Carpenter.
1 PM “Milk Street Radio” Tips and tricks with great info on cooking.
2 PM “Special – China Town Hall” NCUSCR Event with Fareed Zakaria. Discussion to follow with local China scholars.
4 PM “Tay Radio” Youth DJ
6:30 PM “Bashment Radio” KWMR’s reggae show!
8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox” Hosted by Peter Martinelli and friends.
12 AM “Deep Waking” Produced by Anthony Wright.
TUE | November 16
8 AM “The Rise Up and Shine Show” Mary and Amber in the studio, while still producing bits from home.
9 AM “Airwaves” Hosted by Raul Gallyot. Interviews.
10 AM "Turning Pages: Enthusiasms" Charles Hood will discuss his new book A Salad Only The Devil Would Eat: The Joys of Ugly Nature.
12 PM “On Being” with Krista Tippet.
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science/Art’s Desire” Hosted by Julie Motz.
2 PM “Contacto Brasil” The music of Brazil.
4 PM “Song and Storytime with Kimmy Nicole” a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs and information.
6:30 PM “Undercurrents” Hand-picked music for you, blending it with loving care.
8:30 PM “Megalomedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.
10 PM “Music Till Midnight” with your host Graham Patterson.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.
WED | November 17
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Claire Peaslee, interviews, and then “Fish Tales.”
10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Literature focused radio.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” “Climate One.”
2 PM “Classical Wednesday – The French Connection” Produced and hosted by Emmanuel.
5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs.
6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” Produced and hosted by Mike Varley.
8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Hosted by Larry Rippee.
10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tones.