a collection of songs, stories, poems and kid call in’s/recordings.Lani Rovzar from Bay Area Creative Foundation, Underwater Kites harvesting tidal power rebroadcast.Not robots. Great mix of tunes.With Djimi G.Graham Patterson in the house.French Pop Music presented by Emmanuel from Studio LL.

WED | November 10

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, Covid Cathartic call for talent, Indivisible West Marin, Interview with “Workquake” author Steve Cadigan, and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM “Turning Pages: Book Club” Reading and literature focused program.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Weekly Spanish language program.

Noon – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and “Climate One”

2 PM “The French Connection” French classical music produced by Emmanuel.

4 PM “Point Reyes Books” Recordings from author events.

5 PM “Epicenter” San Geronimo Valley Stream Conservation Ordinance.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Produced and hosted by Jeffrey Manson.

8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues” Larry Rippee live spinning blues tunes.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” with Tony Palmer.

THU | November 11

8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon.

9 AM “Curio Cabinet” Little bit of this, some of that. Hosted by Jeff Manson.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reading.

11:30 AM “Trailer Talk” Produced and hosted by Sabrina Artel.

1 PM “The Pulse” Host Maiken Scott leads this one-hour, weekly tour of the people and places at the heart of health and science.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Hosted by John Levy.

4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reads to us all.

5 PM “Epicenter” Local public affairs and information.

6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond” West Coast California Country with Amanda and Mike.

8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” More country music (the kind you crave) with Owen and Smelley.

10 PM “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era” With the Hermit”

THU | November 12

8 AM “Cultivating Place” Information from the natural environment.

9 AM “Spirit and Mind” Hosted and produced by Anthony Wright.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” The Scarlet Letter!

11 AM “Reveal” Deep dive on interesting stories by journalists.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Hosted and produced by David Barsamian.

1 PM “Making Contact” Repeat from Monday

1:30 PM “The Laura Flanders Show” Current topics of interest.

2 PM “Classical Friday” Hosted by Chris Salak.