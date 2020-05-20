Shows to mark your calendar for this week! Streaming live at KWMR.org, on KWMR’s Mobile App, and on the FM dial at 90.5 PRS, 89.9 Bolinas, 92.3 SGV. Happy listening!

TUE | May 19

10 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Mimi C. and Jane M. reunite to talk about dreams during this time of great uncertainty.

5 PM “Epicenter” Herb Kutchins interviews Assemblyman Marc Levine.

10 PM “After Dark” Sick of being locked down? Dr Decibel has the Rock n Roll prescription to lift your spirits!

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”: French Pop classics

WED | May 20

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Marin County Library info, Frequently asked questions at Legal Aid Marin, “Trash to Treasure,” and then “Fish Tales.”

10 AM (NEW TIME) “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

10:30 AM “Special” Food Security Update with Robin Carpenter.

4 PM “Specials” Community Health Conversations.

5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” KWMR Program Director Jeff Manson created some shows at home.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” Tony is making his shows at home!. Deep tracks!

THU | May 21

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Chief Mike Burdell head of the Sun City (FL) Center’s Emergency Squad.

9:00 AM “Youth DJ”

10 AM “Enthusiasms” Chris Desser in conversation with Denise Domergue, founder of Made Out of What?, art from recycled materials and “trash”

11 AM & 5 PM “Epicenter” Murder hornets.

FRI | May 22

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” With hosts Stephanie Van Hook and Michael Nagler.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” More from Daphne du Maurier’s moody Gothic novel, “Jamaica Inn” set against the backdrop of brooding Bodmin Moor.

2 PM “Classical Friday” The French Connection Classical woodwinds by French composers and French musicians – emmanuelgps@gmail.com

4 PM “The French Touch” Let’s take a trip with French pop songs, to Paris, Monaco, Rome, on a boat, in a car or on a plane.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Sit back, relax and enjoy Friday with Liberacha.

9 PM “Special – Quarantine Dreams: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!

SAT | May 23

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

SUN | May 24

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy’s continues to grow new shows at home!

6 PM “Between Rock & a Jazz Place” World famous drummers Carmine Appice and brother Vinny talk about recent Dio tribute and their impressive careers.

MON | May 25

8 AM “Cuppa Jo” The good news with Dr. Joe Blumenthal.

8:30 AM “In the Coastal Garden” Growing your own food is fun and satisfying! Easy ways to get started; no experience required!

11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview with Marin County representatives.

10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

TUE | May 26

8 AM “Rise and Shine” Mary and Amber phone it in from home in Bolinas.

10 AM “Reading to John” Reviews, readings and music with Neshama Franklin.

11 AM “Special” Interview of local interest.

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview.

10 PM “After Dark” Dr. D! Brings the tunes.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” REPEAT – Let’s take a trip with French pop songs, to Paris, Monaco, Rome, on a boat, in a car or on a plane.

WED | May 27

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Live programming from 8-10 AM

11 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Made in Bolinas.

Top photo courtesy of Pexels