Shows to mark your calendar for…streaming live at KWMR.org, on¬†KWMR‚Äôs Mobile App, and on the FM dial at 90.5 PRS, 89.9 Bolinas, 92.3 SGV.

WED  |  May 13

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†Updates from WMSS,¬†Indivisible West Marin updates, bicycling through the pandemic, musician John Doe,¬†and “Fish Tales.”

10 AM (NEW TIME) “Special”¬†Interview with District¬†4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

10:30 AM “Special”¬†Food Security Update with Robin Carpenter.

4 PM “Specials”¬†Community Health Conversations; a discussion with Dr. Anna O’Malley about immunity, Covid-testing and more.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Interview with District¬†4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl”¬†KWMR Program Director Jeff Manson created some shows at home.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”¬†Tony has his equipment all tuned up for a new show for your listening pleasure. Deep tracks!

THU  | May 14

8 AM “Top of the Morning”¬†Hosted by Howard Dillon.

9:00 AM “Youth DJ”

10 AM “Tea in The Morning”¬†Howard Dillon continues to read “The Jungle Book.”

11 AM & 5 PM “Epicenter”

FRI  |  May 15

9 AM “The Farm and Foodshed Report”¬†Updates on our food system, food security, and agriculture.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”¬†More from Daphne du Maurier’s moody Gothic novel, “Jamaica Inn” set against the backdrop of brooding Bodmin Moor.

2 PM “Classical Friday”¬†Some of Janet Robbins excellent choices.

4 PM “The French Touch”¬†A touch of Quebec with Nicole Martin, Offenbach, Orloge Simard and many more.

5 PM “Happy Hour”¬†Sit back, relax and enjoy Friday with Liberacha.

9 PM “Special¬†– Quarantine Dreams: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!

SAT  |  May 16

12 PM “Forms and Feelings”¬†Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

SUN  |  May 17

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols”¬†Betsy’s continues to grow new shows at home!

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg”¬†It’s October 23, 1964 in London and there are new records from The Kinks, The Yardbirds & The Joe Loss Orchestra!

6 PM “Between Rock & a Jazz Place”¬†Songs about The Guitar. Which ones would you pick?

MON  |  May 18

8 AM “With Eyes Open”¬†Peter Asmus and Loretta Farley.

11 AM “Special”¬†Interview that representatives from Marin County.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Repeat of 11 AM interview with Marin County representatives.

10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!”¬†Djimi G spins great tunes.

TUE |  May 19

8 AM “Rise and Shine”¬†Mary and Amber phone it in from an undisclosed remote location.

10 AM “Questing: Where is the Path”¬†Mimi C. and Jane M. reunite to talk about dreams during this time of great uncertainty.

11 AM “Special”¬†Interview of local interest.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Repeat of 11 AM interview.

10 PM “After Dark”¬†Dr. D! Brings the tunes.

Midnight¬†“The French Touch: Repeat”¬†A touch of Quebec with Nicole Martin, Offenbach, Orloge Simard and many more.

WED |  April 20

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†Live programming from 8-10 AM

11 AM “Special”¬†Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)

6:30 PM “West County Prowl”¬†Made in Bolinas.

Go to live stream