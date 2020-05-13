Shows to mark your calendar for…streaming live at KWMR.org, on KWMR’s Mobile App, and on the FM dial at 90.5 PRS, 89.9 Bolinas, 92.3 SGV.

WED | May 13

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Updates from WMSS, Indivisible West Marin updates, bicycling through the pandemic, musician John Doe, and “Fish Tales.”

10 AM (NEW TIME) “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

10:30 AM “Special” Food Security Update with Robin Carpenter.

4 PM “Specials” Community Health Conversations; a discussion with Dr. Anna O’Malley about immunity, Covid-testing and more.

5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” KWMR Program Director Jeff Manson created some shows at home.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” Tony has his equipment all tuned up for a new show for your listening pleasure. Deep tracks!

THU | May 14

8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon.

9:00 AM “Youth DJ”

10 AM “Tea in The Morning” Howard Dillon continues to read “The Jungle Book.”

11 AM & 5 PM “Epicenter”

FRI | May 15

9 AM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Updates on our food system, food security, and agriculture.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” More from Daphne du Maurier’s moody Gothic novel, “Jamaica Inn” set against the backdrop of brooding Bodmin Moor.

2 PM “Classical Friday” Some of Janet Robbins excellent choices.

4 PM “The French Touch” A touch of Quebec with Nicole Martin, Offenbach, Orloge Simard and many more.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Sit back, relax and enjoy Friday with Liberacha.

9 PM “Special – Quarantine Dreams: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!

SAT | May 16

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

SUN | May 17

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy’s continues to grow new shows at home!

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s October 23, 1964 in London and there are new records from The Kinks, The Yardbirds & The Joe Loss Orchestra!

6 PM “Between Rock & a Jazz Place” Songs about The Guitar. Which ones would you pick?

MON | May 18

8 AM “With Eyes Open” Peter Asmus and Loretta Farley.

11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview with Marin County representatives.

10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

TUE | May 19

8 AM “Rise and Shine” Mary and Amber phone it in from an undisclosed remote location.

10 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Mimi C. and Jane M. reunite to talk about dreams during this time of great uncertainty.

11 AM “Special” Interview of local interest.

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview.

10 PM “After Dark” Dr. D! Brings the tunes.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” A touch of Quebec with Nicole Martin, Offenbach, Orloge Simard and many more.

WED | April 20

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Live programming from 8-10 AM

11 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Made in Bolinas.

