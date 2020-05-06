Coming up this week….streaming live at KWMR.org, on KWMR’s Mobile App, and the good old-fashioned way, on the West Marin FM dial….at 90.5 PRS, 89.9 Bolinas, 92.3 SGV. Miss a show? Check the archives. Stay safe & stay tuned!

TUE | May 5

5 PM “Epicenter” Updates on local resources and the West Marin Fund.

10 PM “After Dark” Sick of being locked down? Dr Decibel has the Rock n Roll prescription to lift your spirits!

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” Que du bonheur, mostly current soft songs by Angele, Michel Delpech, Vita & Slimane, Christine, Marie Trini and more.

WED | May 6

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Updates from WMSS, Bovine Bakery is 30 years young, West Marin Community Services. “Trash to Treasure,” and “Fish Tales.”

10 AM (NEW TIME) “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

10:30 AM “Special” Food Security Update with Robin Carpenter.

5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” KWMR Program Director Jeff Manson created some shows at home.

10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots” Tony has his equipment all tuned up for a new show for your listening pleasure. Deep tracks!

THU | May 7

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Hosted by Susan Santiago.

8:30 “Right Now” Mia talks with Transmitter Wrangler Richard Dillman about the Greenpeace Airship. (Pro tip: don’t call it a blimp.)

9:30 AM “Youth DJ”

10 AM “Tea in The Morning” Howard Dillon continues to read “The Jungle Book.”

11 AM & 5 PM “Epicenter” Penny McPhail founder of Good Fairy on NextDoor.

FRI | May 8

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” Updates on nonviolence around the world with Michael Nagler.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” More from Daphne du Maurier’s moody Gothic novel, “Jamaica Inn” set against the backdrop of brooding Bodmin Moor.

2 PM “Classical Friday” Some of Janet Robbins excellent choices.

4 PM “The French Touch” French Pop classics selected by Gwen with Aznavour, Dutronc, LeForestier, LaFontaine, Duteil, Cabrel and more,

5 PM “Happy Hour” Sit back, relax and enjoy Friday with Liberacha.

9 PM “Special – Quarantine Dreams: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!

SAT | May 9

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

SUN | May 10

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy’s continues to grow new shows at home!

6 PM “Between Rock & a Jazz Place” Songs about The Guitar. Which ones would you pick?

MON | May 11

8 AM “Cuppa Jo” Dr. Joe brings the good news!

11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview with Marin County representatives.

10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

TUE | May 12

8 AM “Rise and Shine” Mary and Amber phone it in from an undisclosed remote location.

10 AM “Reading to John” Neshama has stories, reviews, and book reccomendations.

11 AM “Special” Interview of local interest.

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview.

10 PM “After Dark” Dr. D! Brings the tunes.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” French Pop Classics selected by Gwen with Aznavour, Dutronc, LeForestier, LaFontaine, Duteil, Cabrel and more.