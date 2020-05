📻 Program Highlights, 4/28-5/6

Coming up this week….

streaming live at KWMR.org, on KWMR’s Mobile App, and the good old-fashioned way, on the West Marin FM dial….at 90.5 PRS, 89.9 Bolinas, 92.3 SGV.¬†

Missed a show? Check the archives. Stay safe & stay tuned!

Tuesday April 28th 

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†How we deal with grief.

10 PM “After Dark”¬†Sick of being locked down? Dr Decibel has the Rock n Roll prescription to lift your spirits!

Midnight¬†12 AM¬†“The French Touch: Repeat”

Wednesday April 29th 

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†Bonny White, West Marin Senior Services updates, Dewey with history, a conversation with Lauri Lewis and Shorty, and then Dave calling it in for Fish Tales!

10 AM (NEW TIME) “Special”¬†Interview with District¬†4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

10:30 AM “Special”¬†Food Security Update with Robin Carpenter.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Interview with District¬†4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl”¬†KWMR Program Director Jeff Manson created some shows at home.

Thursday April 30th 

8 AM “Top of the Morning”¬†Hosted by Howard Dillon.

9:30 AM “Youth DJ”¬†Drake High School Drama presentations.

10 AM “Tea in The Morning”¬†Howard Dillon continues to read “The Jungle Book.”

11 AM & 5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Updates on Bolinas testing.

Evening Music:¬†¬†8:30 “Highway of Heartaches”¬†and 10:00 PM “Professor Kozmo!”

Friday May 1st

9 AM “Special”¬†Updates on Food Security and health with Robin Carpenter.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight”¬†We’re starting a new book: Daphne du Maurier’s “Jamaica Inn”, a moody, mysterious gothic tale set on Bodmin Moor.

2 PM “Classical Friday”¬†Some of Janet Robbins excellent choices.

4 PM “The French Touch”¬†Que du bonheur, mostly current soft songs by Angele, Michel Delpech, Vita & Slimane, Christine &, Marie Trini and more.

5 PM “Happy Hour”¬†Sit back, relax and enjoy May 1st with Liberacha.

9 PM “Special¬†– Quarantine Dreams: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!

Saturday May 2nd 

12 PM “Forms and Feelings”¬†Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

Sunday May 3rd

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols”¬†Betsy’s continues to grow new shows at home!

Monday May 4th 

8 AM “With Eyes Open”¬†Peter Asmus, Loretta Farley, and special guests.

11 AM “Special”¬†Interview that representatives from Marin County.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Repeat of 11 AM interview with Marin County representatives.

10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!”¬†Djimi G spins great tunes.

Tuesday May 5th 

8 AM “Rise and Shine”¬†Mary and Amber phone it in from an undisclosed remote location.

10 AM “Questing: Where is the Path”¬†Writer, voyager, animal tracker, lover of ancient myth: Sylvia Linsteadt tells her stories. With host Jane Mickelson.

11 AM “Special”¬†Interview of local interest.

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Repeat of 11 AM interview.

10 PM “After Dark”¬†Dr. D! Brings the tunes.

Midnight¬†“The French Touch: Repeat”¬†Emmanuel shares today’s and yesterday’s French Pop Music.

Wednesday May 6th

8 AM “Swimming Upstream”¬†Live programming from 8-10 AM

11 AM “Special”¬†Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

5 PM “Epicenter”¬†Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)

6:30 PM “West County Prowl”¬†Made in Bolinas.