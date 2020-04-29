📻 Program Highlights, 4/28-5/6

Coming up this week….

Tuesday April 28th

5 PM “Epicenter” How we deal with grief.

10 PM “After Dark” Sick of being locked down? Dr Decibel has the Rock n Roll prescription to lift your spirits!

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”

Wednesday April 29th

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Bonny White, West Marin Senior Services updates, Dewey with history, a conversation with Lauri Lewis and Shorty, and then Dave calling it in for Fish Tales!

10 AM (NEW TIME) “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

10:30 AM “Special” Food Security Update with Robin Carpenter.

5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” KWMR Program Director Jeff Manson created some shows at home.

Thursday April 30th

8 AM “Top of the Morning” Hosted by Howard Dillon.

9:30 AM “Youth DJ” Drake High School Drama presentations.

10 AM “Tea in The Morning” Howard Dillon continues to read “The Jungle Book.”

11 AM & 5 PM “Epicenter” Updates on Bolinas testing.

Evening Music: 8:30 “Highway of Heartaches” and 10:00 PM “Professor Kozmo!”

Friday May 1st

9 AM “Special” Updates on Food Security and health with Robin Carpenter.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” We’re starting a new book: Daphne du Maurier’s “Jamaica Inn”, a moody, mysterious gothic tale set on Bodmin Moor.

2 PM “Classical Friday” Some of Janet Robbins excellent choices.

4 PM “The French Touch” Que du bonheur, mostly current soft songs by Angele, Michel Delpech, Vita & Slimane, Christine &, Marie Trini and more.

5 PM “Happy Hour” Sit back, relax and enjoy May 1st with Liberacha.

9 PM “Special – Quarantine Dreams: A collective dispatch from West Marin’s Arts and Music Scene!

Saturday May 2nd

12 PM “Forms and Feelings” Jim Bennett plays music that can conveniently be described as jazz.

Sunday May 3rd

2 PM “Foraging with Betsy Nichols” Betsy’s continues to grow new shows at home!

Monday May 4th

8 AM “With Eyes Open” Peter Asmus, Loretta Farley, and special guests.

11 AM “Special” Interview that representatives from Marin County.

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview with Marin County representatives.

10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!” Djimi G spins great tunes.

Tuesday May 5th

8 AM “Rise and Shine” Mary and Amber phone it in from an undisclosed remote location.

10 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Writer, voyager, animal tracker, lover of ancient myth: Sylvia Linsteadt tells her stories. With host Jane Mickelson.

11 AM “Special” Interview of local interest.

5 PM “Epicenter” Repeat of 11 AM interview.

10 PM “After Dark” Dr. D! Brings the tunes.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” Emmanuel shares today’s and yesterday’s French Pop Music.

Wednesday May 6th

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Live programming from 8-10 AM

11 AM “Special” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

5 PM “Epicenter” Interview with District 4 Supervisor Dennis Rodoni (repeat from 11 AM)

6:30 PM “West County Prowl” Made in Bolinas.