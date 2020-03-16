KWMR is following the order from Bay Area Health Officers to shelter at home. To protect our staff and volunteers KWMR will be automated until we are permitted to return to work. If traffic, weather, or other information needs to be announced, we will do so. KWMR is not a news outlet. We do not have the resources to produce news, and ask that you seek updates from verified news and official sources. Stay healthy, stay home, stay tuned.

