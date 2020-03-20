COVID-19: Local Resources
Hi friends! Here is an in-progress list of West Marin focused resources. Please note that these organizations & businesses are all in various states of open-ness. If you’re seeking information or help, check out these links to find out more. Stay healthy, stay home, stay tuned!
– The KWMR crew
Marin COVID-19 Updates
Marin County Health and Human Services COVID-19 Info
Center for Disease Control COVID-19 Info
Marin County Newsroom
Medical
Coastal Health Alliance
Marin County Health & Human Services (West Marin Branch)
Medi-Cal (Marin)
Disability Insurance
Mental Health / Substance Abuse
Marin Behavioral Health & Recovery Services Access Line: 1-888-818-1155
Seniors
West Marin Senior Services
Marin Skilled Nursing/Assisted Living Ombudsman: 415-473-7446
Marin Info & Assistance for older adults, persons with disabilities & family caregivers: 415-457-4636
Groceries & To-Go Food
Palace Market
Good Earth
Marin restaurants serving to-go food
Food Assistance
West Marin Community Services
SF Marin Food Bank
Marin Public Assistance Call Center (Medi-Cal, CalFresh, CalWorks): 1-877-410-8817
Financial
West Marin Community Services
West Marin Fund
Public Assistance (Marin)
Employment
Unemployment Insurance
Employment Development Department (about COVID-19)
Work Sharing Program
COVID-19 resources for small businesses
Community Centers (often more on their social pages)
The Dance Palace
Stinson Beach Community Center
San Geronimo Valley Community Center
Bolinas Community Center
Tomales Town Hall
Sebastopol Center for the Arts
Recreation
Point Reyes National Seashore
Marin County Parks
Golden Gate National Park Conservatory
Transportation
Marin Transit
Golden Gate Transit
San Francisco Travel Alerts
Other
Marin County General Relief: 415-473-3450
Adult Protective Services: 415-473-2774
Child Protective Services: 415-473-7153
Marin County General Relief: 415-473-3450