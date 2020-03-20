Tip This Show Donate
Listen
Back to live
 
Latest News 

COVID-19: Local Resources

KWMRadmin

Hi friends! Here is an in-progress list of West Marin focused resources. Please note that these organizations & businesses are all in various states of open-ness. If you’re seeking information or help, check out these links to find out more. Stay healthy, stay home, stay tuned!
– The KWMR crew

Marin COVID-19 Updates
Marin County Health and Human Services COVID-19 Info
Center for Disease Control COVID-19 Info
Marin County Newsroom

Medical
Coastal Health Alliance
Marin County Health & Human Services (West Marin Branch)
Medi-Cal (Marin)
Disability Insurance

Mental Health / Substance Abuse
Marin Behavioral Health & Recovery Services Access Line: 1-888-818-1155

Seniors
West Marin Senior Services
Marin Skilled Nursing/Assisted Living Ombudsman: 415-473-7446
Marin Info & Assistance for older adults, persons with disabilities & family caregivers: 415-457-4636

Groceries & To-Go Food
Palace Market 
Good Earth
Marin restaurants serving to-go food

Food Assistance
West Marin Community Services
SF Marin Food Bank
Marin Public Assistance Call Center (Medi-Cal, CalFresh, CalWorks): 1-877-410-8817

Financial
West Marin Community Services
West Marin Fund
Public Assistance (Marin)

Employment
Unemployment Insurance
Employment Development Department (about COVID-19) 
Work Sharing Program
COVID-19 resources for small businesses

Community Centers (often more on their social pages)
The Dance Palace
Stinson Beach Community Center
San Geronimo Valley Community Center
Bolinas Community Center
Tomales Town Hall
Sebastopol Center for the Arts

Recreation
Point Reyes National Seashore
Marin County Parks
Golden Gate National Park Conservatory

Transportation
Marin Transit
Golden Gate Transit
San Francisco Travel Alerts

Other
Marin County General Relief: 415-473-3450
Adult Protective Services: 415-473-2774
Child Protective Services: 415-473-7153
Marin County General Relief: 415-473-3450