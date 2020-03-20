Hi friends! Here is an in-progress list of West Marin focused resources. Please note that these organizations & businesses are all in various states of open-ness. If you’re seeking information or help, check out these links to find out more. Stay healthy, stay home, stay tuned!

– The KWMR crew

Marin COVID-19 Updates

Marin County Health and Human Services COVID-19 Info

Center for Disease Control COVID-19 Info

Marin County Newsroom

Medical

Coastal Health Alliance

Marin County Health & Human Services (West Marin Branch)

Medi-Cal (Marin)

Disability Insurance

Mental Health / Substance Abuse

Marin Behavioral Health & Recovery Services Access Line: 1-888-818-1155

Seniors

West Marin Senior Services

Marin Skilled Nursing/Assisted Living Ombudsman: 415-473-7446

Marin Info & Assistance for older adults, persons with disabilities & family caregivers: 415-457-4636

Groceries & To-Go Food

Palace Market

Good Earth

Marin restaurants serving to-go food

Food Assistance

West Marin Community Services

SF Marin Food Bank

Marin Public Assistance Call Center (Medi-Cal, CalFresh, CalWorks): 1-877-410-8817

Financial

West Marin Community Services

West Marin Fund

Public Assistance (Marin)

Employment

Unemployment Insurance

Employment Development Department (about COVID-19)

Work Sharing Program

COVID-19 resources for small businesses

Community Centers (often more on their social pages)

The Dance Palace

Stinson Beach Community Center

San Geronimo Valley Community Center

Bolinas Community Center

Tomales Town Hall

Sebastopol Center for the Arts

Recreation

Point Reyes National Seashore

Marin County Parks

Golden Gate National Park Conservatory

Transportation

Marin Transit

Golden Gate Transit

San Francisco Travel Alerts

Other

Marin County General Relief: 415-473-3450

Adult Protective Services: 415-473-2774

Child Protective Services: 415-473-7153

