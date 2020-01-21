TUE | Jan 21

4 PM “Youth DJ” At 4 is Zoe and 4:30 Linnea and Harper present their news and tunes.

5 PM “Epicenter” Zsuzsanna Biran, owner of West Marin Pharmacy discusses the pharmacy.

Evening Music 6:30 PM “Musical Variete,” 8:30 PM “Bashment Radio,” and 10 PM “After Dark”

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”



WED | Jan 22

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” How to vote if you are registered “no party preference.” Claire Peaslee, library shenanigans, and “Fish Tales.”

1 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” An Evening in the Palace of Reason: Selections from The Musical Offering and other works by Bach.

4 PM “Youth DJ” at 4 is the Logan Berryman show with his playlist of the moment.

4:30 PM “Youth DJ” Double Chuckles present “Riddle to Win” tune in and answer to win a prize.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “West County Prowl, 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”

THU | Jan 23

12 PM “Let’s Talk” We will be talking about Facebook, with Guest Host, Maya Rose.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science & Arts Desire” Julie Motz in the house with interesting interviews and art reviews.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond,” 8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” and 10:00 PM “Professor Kozmo!”

FRI | Jan 24

4 PM “The French Touch” Emmanuel brings you a fine selection of French tunes.

Evening Music: 5:00 PM “Happy Hour,” 8:30 PM “Night Flight” and 10:30 PM “Forms and Feelings”

SAT | Jan 25

11AM “Off Center Sports” Last show, end of an era!

Evening Music: 6:00 PM “Celtic Universe,” 8:00 PM “The Jazz Groove,” and 10:00 PM “Saturday Night Function”

SUN | Jan 26

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s September 1964 in London and Shirley Bassey provides James Bond with another hit!

Sunday Afternoon/Evening: 2 PM “Foraging,”4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg,” 6:00 PM “Radio Loco” 8:00 PM “Radio Killed the Video Star”

10 PM “LA Theatre Works”

MON | Jan 27

12 PM “The Farmer’s Overalls” Warren Weber will be talking about the beginnings of the Organic Movement and the origin of the Certified Organic label.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Some Country” 8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox,” and 10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!”

TUE | Jan 28

11 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” David Seaborg, president of World Rain Forest as guest on Questing.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Musical Variete,” 8:30 PM “Wanderlust,” 10 PM “After Dark.”

Midnight The French Touch: Repeat” Emmanuel shares today’s and yesterday’s French Pop Music.

WED | Jan 29

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Last Wednesday means history with Dewey Livingston!

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” NEW HOST: La Doctora Martha Sofia Guerra.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” An Evening in the Palace of Reason: Selections from The Musical Offering and other works by Bach.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Running With Scissors,” 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots.”