PHOTO: January 14, 2020 Board of Supervisors Meeting. Lyons is recognized by the County for her work at KWMR and Jeffery introduces himself to the Supervisors. L-R: Amanda Eichstaedt, Supervisor Dennis Rodoni, Lyons Filmer, and Jeffrey Manson Cred: Brent Ainsworth

January 14, 2020

From Amanda’s Messy Desk…

I’m not sure about you, but when a new year starts there is a feeling that a page has been turned, and perhaps it’s time for some changes, and or resolutions. Sometimes change is really hard. Sometimes change just happens and you have no control, and sometimes change is like putting on a pair of comfy shoes.

At KWMR, we have experienced all of these types of changes around the switch from 2019 to 2020. Losing long-time programmer and fixture at KWMR, Paul Reffell falls into the really hard change AND the change just happens and you have no control. For those of you who have inquired, a memorial celebration of his life is being planned, and we will let you know when we know.

Just for the record, we don’t have any huge changes planned for KWMR radio programming. Small changes happen almost every month – sometimes our digital assets aren’t all caught up with the schedule changes, and for this, I personally apologize. We are working on a website update, and as new Program Director, Jeff Manson gets settled into his job you will begin to hear his influence on the airwaves.

Speaking of shoes, Lyons Filmer had some practical, and sometimes sporty, artsy and colorful footwear to fill. Mr. Manson has hit the ground running at a sustainable pace (from my perspective) and brings his own comfortable and stylish footwear to the station. He and Lyons have been working side-by-side, as he learns the ropes, meets the people and hears the programming in a way that he has not before. This falls into the category of a good fit, the right choice for Program Director. Welcome aboard Jeffery!

Alyssa Tanner has also joined the crew here at KWMR and she brings a host of administrative skills, and a true zeal for databases. She and Mia Johnson bonded over that topic. Alyssa is heading back to graduate school and will be here part-time. Welcome Alyssa!

As we navigate our way through this new year, we are happy to have you on board. Your listening ears, your kind words, your contributions, and telling your friends and neighbors about your local pip-squeak station that keeps you informed. Even your edits! One thing is for sure, if we didn’t have listener-supporters, there would be no KWMR.

So Happy New Year folks! We hope you can join us at an event, stop by the station, send in your thoughts, or merely just send us good vibes. All are appreciated.

In appreciation,

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Director