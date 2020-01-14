TUE | Jan 14

Evening Music: 6:30 PM Musical Variete, 8:30 PM Wanderlust, 10 PM After Dark

10 PM “After Dark” Tune in for Dr. Decibel’s tribute to and celebration of late great Neil Peart.

WED | Jan 15

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, Jeremy Cohen from Quartet San Francisco, Trash to Treasure and Fish Tales.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” Rachel Friedman, author of “And Then We Grew Up: Creativity, Potential, and the Imperfect Art of Adulthood.”

1 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” Four Quartets: Four Viennese string quartets from the decade of the 1780’s.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Running with Scissors, 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”

THU | Jan 16

8 AM ” Pieces of Peace” C. Weissenberg & J. Montanaro discuss their book “Beyond Ever After”, a true story regarding death and the afterlife.

9 AM “Right Now” Jazz singer, pianist, and West Marin native Amanda Addleman talks forthcoming album, “Into the Light.”

12 PM “Let’s Talk” Discussing: Who Supports Trump and Why?

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science & Arts Desire” Julie Motz in the house with interesting interviews and art reviews.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse,” 8:30 PM “Off the Cuff,” and 10:00 PM “Professor Kozmo!”

FRI | Jan 17

4 PM “The French Touch”

Evening Music: 5:00 PM “Happy Hour,” 8:30 PM “Bring It On Home” and 10:30 PM “Forms and Feelings”

SAT | Jan 18

7 AM “Morning Glory” French Early music by DeMachaut, Gervaise, Janequin, Dufay, LePetit & Manchicourt with guest host Emmanuelgps@gmail.com

Evening Music: 6:00 PM “Celtic Universe,” 8:00 PM “The Jazz Groove,” and 10:00 PM “Saturday Night Function”

SUN | Jan 19

Sunday Afternoon/Evening: 2 PM “The Kitchen Sink,”4 PM “To Hell and Bach,” 6:00 PM “Radio Loco” 8:00 PM “Professor Kozmo”

10 PM “LA Theatre Works”

MON | Jan 20

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Nicolette Hahn-Niman-Rancher/Environmental Atty regarding the value of animal based diets and grazing to save the planet.

5 PM “Epicenter” Julie Monson of League of Women Voters will talk discuss initiatives on the ballot.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Foggy Ridge Music” 8:30 PM “Sessions from Chicken Point,” and 10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!”

TUE | Jan 21

10 PM “After Dark” Time for some New Year’s Eve Fun with Dr. Decibel.

5 PM “Epicenter” Zsuzsanna Biran, owner of West Marin Pharmacy discusses the pharmacy.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” Emmanuel shares today’s and yesterday’s French Pop Music.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Musical Variete,” 8:30 PM “Bashment Radio,” 10 PM “After Dark.”

WED | Jan 22

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” The usual stuff as well as Claire Peaslee joining the mix!

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” NEW HOST: La Doctora Martha Sofia Guerra.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” An Evening in the Palace of Reason: Selections from The Musical Offering and other works by Bach.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “West County Prowl,” 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots.”