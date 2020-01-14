Neil Peart Tribute, “Beyond Ever After,” & Who Supports Trump and Why?
TUE | Jan 14
Evening Music: 6:30 PM Musical Variete, 8:30 PM Wanderlust, 10 PM After Dark
10 PM “After Dark” Tune in for Dr. Decibel’s tribute to and celebration of late great Neil Peart.
Evening Music 6:30 PM “Musical Variete,” 8:30 PM “Wanderlust,” and 10 PM “After Dark”
Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”
WED | Jan 15
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, Jeremy Cohen from Quartet San Francisco, Trash to Treasure and Fish Tales.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” Rachel Friedman, author of “And Then We Grew Up: Creativity, Potential, and the Imperfect Art of Adulthood.”
1 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” Four Quartets: Four Viennese string quartets from the decade of the 1780’s.
Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Running with Scissors, 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”
THU | Jan 16
8 AM ” Pieces of Peace” C. Weissenberg & J. Montanaro discuss their book “Beyond Ever After”, a true story regarding death and the afterlife.
9 AM “Right Now” Jazz singer, pianist, and West Marin native Amanda Addleman talks forthcoming album, “Into the Light.”
12 PM “Let’s Talk” Discussing: Who Supports Trump and Why?
1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science & Arts Desire” Julie Motz in the house with interesting interviews and art reviews.
Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse,” 8:30 PM “Off the Cuff,” and 10:00 PM “Professor Kozmo!”
FRI | Jan 17
4 PM “The French Touch”
Evening Music: 5:00 PM “Happy Hour,” 8:30 PM “Bring It On Home” and 10:30 PM “Forms and Feelings”
SAT | Jan 18
7 AM “Morning Glory” French Early music by DeMachaut, Gervaise, Janequin, Dufay, LePetit & Manchicourt with guest host Emmanuelgps@gmail.com
Evening Music: 6:00 PM “Celtic Universe,” 8:00 PM “The Jazz Groove,” and 10:00 PM “Saturday Night Function”
SUN | Jan 19
Sunday Afternoon/Evening: 2 PM “The Kitchen Sink,”4 PM “To Hell and Bach,” 6:00 PM “Radio Loco” 8:00 PM “Professor Kozmo”
10 PM “LA Theatre Works”
MON | Jan 20
12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Nicolette Hahn-Niman-Rancher/Environmental Atty regarding the value of animal based diets and grazing to save the planet.
5 PM “Epicenter” Julie Monson of League of Women Voters will talk discuss initiatives on the ballot.
Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Foggy Ridge Music” 8:30 PM “Sessions from Chicken Point,” and 10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!”
TUE | Jan 21
10 PM “After Dark” Time for some New Year’s Eve Fun with Dr. Decibel.
5 PM “Epicenter” Zsuzsanna Biran, owner of West Marin Pharmacy discusses the pharmacy.
Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” Emmanuel shares today’s and yesterday’s French Pop Music.
Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Musical Variete,” 8:30 PM “Bashment Radio,” 10 PM “After Dark.”
WED | Jan 22
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” The usual stuff as well as Claire Peaslee joining the mix!
11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” NEW HOST: La Doctora Martha Sofia Guerra.
12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”
2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” An Evening in the Palace of Reason: Selections from The Musical Offering and other works by Bach.
Evening Music: 6:30 PM “West County Prowl,” 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots.”