Join us, for the sweetest concert of the year….

Sweethearts Concert Tickets: https://bit.ly/2F0uRHA

When: Saturday, February 8th. Doors 7 PM, Show 8 PM.

Where: The Dance Palace Community & Cultural Center in Point Reyes Station

What: Attendees are in for a treat, at KWMR’s annual beloved bluegrass/folk concert; a fundraiser for KWMR, West Marin Community Radio. The show will open with Desi and the Mish, a local duo that bring you guitar or keyboard accompanied by cello.We are excited to have Annie Staninec and John Kael return (after ten years). They will be joined by Yoseff Tucker and Katya Polovina.



Thank you to our 2020 Concert Sponsors:

Bolinas Community Center

Good Earth Natural Foods

Horizon Cable

Inverness Park Market

Ken & Sam Levin Window Cleaning

Marin Symphony

Point Reyes Books

Point Reyes Vacation Rentals

Side Street Kitchen

Station House Café

See you at Sweethearts!