~ Sweethearts of the Radio 2020 ~
Join us, for the sweetest concert of the year….
Sweethearts Concert Tickets: https://bit.ly/2F0uRHA
When: Saturday, February 8th. Doors 7 PM, Show 8 PM.
Where: The Dance Palace Community & Cultural Center in Point Reyes Station
What: Attendees are in for a treat, at KWMR’s annual beloved bluegrass/folk concert; a fundraiser for KWMR, West Marin Community Radio. The show will open with Desi and the Mish, a local duo that bring you guitar or keyboard accompanied by cello.We are excited to have Annie Staninec and John Kael return (after ten years). They will be joined by Yoseff Tucker and Katya Polovina.
Thank you to our 2020 Concert Sponsors:
Bolinas Community Center
Good Earth Natural Foods
Horizon Cable
Inverness Park Market
Ken & Sam Levin Window Cleaning
Marin Symphony
Point Reyes Books
Point Reyes Vacation Rentals
Side Street Kitchen
Station House Café
See you at Sweethearts!