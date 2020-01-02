Tuesday December 31st 2019

From Amanda’s Messy Desk…

It has been 101 years since 1919, the last time the year had repeating numbers. I’m not sure if this is significant information, but it is interesting. I guess we could all party like it’s 1999, that was a pretty whacky changeover. We were all so concerned about our computers freaking out. We are only 20 years into the 20s, with 80 more to go before we hit the 3000 – now that just looks strange, doesn’t it? I thought that 2020 would be the start of a new decade. I stand corrected, I guess it’s a bit disputed, but that would 1/1/21. Go figure.

Whatever your New Year tradition includes, and whether it includes resolutions or major life changes, I would love to hear what your resolution(s) are for this coming year. Please email me HERE and let me know. I’ll be discussing them on Swimming Upstream on Wednesday, January 8. And do include whether you would like to remain anonymous if we announce your resolution on the radio.

I’m still pondering mine for 2020, but will have one or more by the 8th. In the past I have chosen to chew my food more thoroughly, look up more, and include more young people on the airwaves here at KMWR. I have a few stewing, but nothing concrete just yet.

Regardless of you resolve to change a thing, we here at KWMR are wishing you the very best in the new year! We thank everyone who contributed to our end of year campaign. Did you miss it? You can still donate HERE. I think 2020 is going to be a good year.

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Director

p.s. Make sure you pencil in to come to Lyons’ going away reception on Sunday January 19th from 3-6 PM. We will also be formally introducing Jeff Manson! It’s at the Dance Palace, see you there!

Sparkler photo cred: Pexels