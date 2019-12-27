Tuesday December 24th

From the messy desk of Amanda Eichstaedt…

And just like that….the days are now lengthening in terms of daylight – newsflash – they are still 24 hours long!

A heads up. During the holidays with so many volunteers, KWMR is flexible. People travel, and they want to spend time with their loved ones. The holidays can also be a tough time for some people, so be sure to show compassion to all. Here at the radio station we do our best to accommodate the schedules of our dedicated volunteers, so you may experience some different programming over the next few weeks. Be sure to check out the highlights below for the latest and greatest.

If you are reading this before 6:30 PM on Christmas Eve be sure to tune into KWMR for a recorded theatrical offering of “A Christmas Carol,” as performed at Toby’s for the KWMR benefit. There will not be an archive. And if you are up for it, we’ll have the “Swimming Upstream” and “Fish Tales” crew on the air on Wednesday morning for some live Christmas day festivities. Chris Salak will be here for 3 hours starting at 1 PM on the 25th with some lovely classical music.

A word from Waylon.

It’s been a while since I have been permitted to contribute to the Round Up. But I’m no stranger to KWMR. Amanda even put a “Beware of Dog” sign on the door since I would love nothing more than to break out and run around, but seriously, I’m happy to be out around town on a leash and am always psyched to meet up with my dog and human friends. I know that things are changing around KWMR. My friend Lyons Filmer, who is more of a cat person, but seems to like me as much as any cat (what exactly is a cat, is it like a squirrel?), is retiring, and a new guy is coming in. His hame is Jeff. I have not been able to figure out if he’s a dog guy yet, but he sure seems nice.

Sally says that I’m better looking than her dog, but to not mention it to Camilla. Camilla is super cute, but is NOT into me. I guess I’m too rambunctious for her, or maybe she knows the truth. Mia likes me just fine, but she is mostly up in the upper office so I don’t get to hang out with her. I like the big men that work downstairs. They are nice and the guy by the window talks to me, and only me, in a squeaky high voice. I love it.

I hope that everyone has a good next several days. I’m not sure what all the hubbub is about but whatever you celebrate, I hope that you have a good one. I think I can confidently say that on behalf of me, Waylon, and all my favorite people at KWMR.

Have a Cool Yule, and a Groovy New Year,