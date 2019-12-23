TUE | Dec 24

4 PM “Youth DJ” Zoe is on at 4 joined at 4:30 by several YDJ’s sharing favorite Holiday tunes and talk.

5 PM “Epicenter” Richard Charter, The Ocean Foundation & Farralones Advisory Council, talks about eradicating mice on the South Island.

6:30 PM “Special Broadcast” A Christmas Carol as performed at Toby’s on December 14.

8:30 PM “After Dark SPECIAL” Dr. Decibel is sitting in to present Christmas tunes, a reading of ‘Twas TNBC and Santa tracker updates all night!

10 PM “After Dark” Tune in at 10 pm to celebrate the holiday with Dr. Decibel’s Christmas Eve show.

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”



WED | Dec 25

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Fun Christmas day antics with your Wednesday morning crew!

10 AM “Specials” “The Yiddish Radio Project Holiday Special, Hour 2.” (See KWMR archives for Hour 1, aired Dec 24, 10 am.)

1 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” Three-hour alt-Classical Christmas Special with host Chris Salak.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Special” Augusto Conde hosts three and a half hours of mostly Spanish-language music for the holidays.

THU | Dec 26

8 AM “Top of the Morning” with Howard, Charlie and friends.

10 AM “Turning Pages for Children of All Ages” Kerry Livingston reads aloud to listeners.

11 AM “Specials” Third Coast “Best of the Best, Hour 1: Best New Artist Award & Best Documentary.

12 PM “Specials” Third Coast “Best of the Best”: Best Serialized Story, Best Foreign Language & Directors’ Choice awards.

1 PM “Hot Tech/Cool Science & Arts Desire” Julie Motz in the house with interesting interviews and art reviews.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond,” 8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches,” and 10:00 PM “Professor Kozmo!”

FRI | Dec 27

2 PM “Classical Friday” The French Connection where Emmanuel shares French Classical music composed or played by french musiciens.

4 PM “The French Touch” Happy Anniversary: fourteen years on the air today including FOUR YEARS on KWMR [after KQED] with host Emmanuel.

Evening Music: 5:00 PM “Happy Hour,” 8:30 PM “Night Flight” and 10:30 PM “Forms and Feelings”

SAT | Dec 28

7 AM “Morning Glory” Join Anneke van der Veen for some lovely morning music.

9 AM “Original Minds” Jeff Manson, KWMR new program director.

Evening Music: 6:00 PM “Celtic Universe,” 8:00 PM “The Jazz Groove,” and 10:00 PM “Saturday Night Function”

SUN | Dec 29

Evening Music: 6:00 PM “Radio Loco” 8:00 PM “Radio Killed the Video Star” and 10:00 PM “L.A. Theatre Works”

MON | Dec 30

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Some Country” 8:30 PM “Sessions from Chicken Point,” and 10:00 PM “Megolamedia Melange!”

TUE | Dec 31

4 PM “Youth DJ” Henry and Zeke share tunes on their Sounds of Life show.

10 PM “After Dark” Time for some New Year’s Eve Fun with Dr. Decibel.

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” Emmanuel shares today’s and yesterday’s French Pop Music.

WED | Jan 1

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” NEW HOST: La Doctora Martha Sofia Guerra.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday”