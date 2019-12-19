December 17, 2019

From Amanda’s Messy Desk….



The Scrim!

(and an unprecedented number of links)

First off, I am very sorry if you were unable to attend the play due to tickets selling out. There really was no place for anyone else to sit. We wish you could have joined us and we thank everyone who did come out. Matt Gallagher and Sharron Drake have made a recording of the play reading, and KWMR will broadcast it one time only (no archive) on Christmas Eve at 6:30 PM. Be sure to huddle around your radio for some great local theatre.

When Janice Clement (who made the delicious pasties – recipe below, and soup) and I first met with Sharron to plan the event, Sharron showed up with a small cardboard mock up of the stage. It was cute, but we really didn’t get it. Sharron was most excited about the scrim. Janice and I were your bonnet wearing barmaids, and when “A Christmas Carol” started we got it! The scrim was used to designate the memories. It was clever, and it worked! From cardboard cutout to reality, constructed by the handy Joe Fox, and decorated by Madeline Hope and the Tomales Bay Youth Center kids. It was awesome.

A huge debt of gratitude (and I use this word sparingly) to Chris Giacomini and his daughter Melissa and son Nick (MC Yogi) along with Oscar Gamez, and the crew at Toby’s. Without their generosity and crazy mad forklift skills, it just would not have been possible.

And KWMR has the best volunteers. A big thank you to the crew on the scene for the various tasks that are critical to pulling off an event! You know who you are, and you are appreciated!

And our fine sponsors: Bovine Bakery, Gallery Route One, Hog Island Oyster Company, Horizon Cable, Point Reyes Vacation Rentals, Side Street Kitchen, Station House Cafe, and West Marin Community Services who underwrote the event and got a fun jingle performed just for them. As well as our in-kind sponsors: Brickmaiden Breads, Drake’s Bay Oyster Company, Janice Cement Event Planning & Management, Marin Sun Farms, The Belrose, Toby’s Feed Barn, and Tomales Bay Foods.

There are a few events coming up that we want to be sure you know about.

A reception to honor Lyons Filmer’s 19 years as Program Director and welcome new Program Director Jeffrey Manson. At the Dance Palace Church Space on Sunday, January 19 from 3 – 6 PM . Free.

Quartet San Francisco returns to West Marin! In concert at The New School at Commonweal in Bolinas on Sunday, January 26th at 2 PM . Tickets HERE.

Sweethearts of the Radio! Saturday, February 8 at the Dance Palace . World-class fiddler Annie Staninec returns to Sweethearts with her partner John Kael, they will be joined by Yoseff Tucker and Katya Polovina with more talent to be announced. Tickets available soon! Save the date!

And if you were at the play and had the pleasure of experiencing one of Janice Clement’s meat pasties, and you would like to make your own! Please get the Recipe HERE , complete with veggie option! Photo by Janice Clement. Yummy yummy.

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Director

PHOTO CRED: Carlos Porrata. Thank you Carlos!