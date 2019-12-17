TUE | Dec 17

10 AM “Special: Enthusiasms” Chris Desser in conversation with philosopher AC Grayling.

11 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Saami-American author Ron Riekki describes language and culture of Northern Europe’s only recognized indigenous peoples.

4 PM “Youth DJ” Youth DJ’s Henry & Zeke present “The Sounds of Life” for the whole hour. Rock out to their picks on the program.

10 PM “After Dark” Christmas Rocks After Dark! Get ready for the holidays and buckle up for Dr. Decibel’s Rockin Holiday Extravaganza!

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Musical Variete,” 8:30 PM “Wanderlust” and 10:30 PM “After Dark”

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”



WED | Dec 18

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, info, Trash to Treasure. No Dave.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” Richard Louv, author of “OUR WILD CALLING: How Connecting with Animals Can Transform our Lives—and Save Theirs.”

12 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” Piano Concertos by Haydn, Beethoven and Ries

4 PM “Youth DJ” New Youth DJ, Quinn Berryman-Koons goes it solo.

4:30 PM “Youth DJ” Youth DJ Spencer Nuss returns for a Special with Holiday tips on recycling on Spencer Sorts it Out.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Running with Scissors,” 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” and 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”

THU | Dec 19

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” KWMR programmer/Bolinas resident, Jane Mickelson, shares her authored piece ‘The Coventry Carol”.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Special” Chris Desser in conversation with Irene Butter about Shores Beyond Shores. Irene survived two concentration camps.

11 AM “Specials” The Kitchen Sisters: The Keepers “Archive Fever.” Striking and surprising stories. Narrator, Frances McDormand.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse,” 8:30 PM “Off the Cuff,” and 10:00 PM “Professor Kozmo!”

FRI | Dec 20

2 PM “Classical Friday” The French Connection where Emmanuel shares French Classical music composed or played by french musiciens.

4 PM “The French Touch” Joyeux Noël de la part d’Emmanuel à toutes et tous les auditeurs.

Evening Music: 5:00 PM “Happy Hour,” 8:30 PM “Bring It On Home” and 10:30 PM “Forms and Feelings”

SAT | Dec 21

Evening Music: 6:00 PM “Celtic Universe,” 8:00 PM “The Jazz Groove,” and 10:00 PM “Saturday Night Function”

SUN | Dec 22

Evening Music: 6:00 PM “Between Rock & a Jazz Place” 8:00 PM “Kozmo Music” and 10:00 PM “L.A. Theatre Works”

MON | Dec 23

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Foggy Ridge Music” 8:30 PM “Sessions from Chicken Point,” and 10:00 PM “Professor Kozmo!”

TUE | Dec 24

6:30 PM ” SPECIAL” Special recording of “A Christmas Carol.”

10 PM “After Dark” Tune in at 10 pm to celebrate the holiday with Dr. Decibel’s Christmas Eve show!

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” Emmanuel shares today’s and yesterday’s French Pop Music. Contact: emmanuelgps@gmail.com.