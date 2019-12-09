TUE | Dec 10

4 PM “Youth DJ” Linnea and Harper are in during the first half hour and Zoe comes in at 4:30.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Musical Variete,” 8:30 PM “Bashment Radio” and 10:30 PM “After Dark”

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat”



WED | Dec 11

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Indivisible West Marin, Family Music Hour, and Keeley Valentino with new music!

2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” American Third Symphonies by Schuman, Hanson and Persichetti.

4 PM “Youth DJ” At 4 Logan Berryman spins his tunes and at 4:30 Double Chuckles with Coco and Django will be celebrating Santa.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “West County Prowl,” 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” and 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”

THU | Dec 12

11 AM “Specials” The Kitchens Sisters new series, The Keepers: “Archiving the Underground.” Narrated by Frances McDormand.

1 PM “Specials” “What is this thing called Science, anyway?” From Blue Dot at North State Public Radio.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond,” 8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches,” and 10:00 PM “Professor Kozmo!”

FRI | Dec 13

11 AM “Reveal” Tasers: they are on the duty belt of nearly every American police officer.

2 PM “Classical Friday” Janet Robbins hosts Classical Friday: Bach, Beethoven, Schubert, even Dylan Thomas for a very Merry Christmas!

4 PM “The French Touch” Singing in the rain – in French of course with Emmanuel.

Evening Music: 5:00 PM “Happy Hour,” 8:30 PM “Night Flight,” and 10:30 PM “Forms and Feelings”

SAT | Dec 14

Evening Music: 6:00 PM “Celtic Universe,” 8:00 PM “The Jazz Groove,” and 10:00 PM “Saturday Night Function”

SUN | Dec 15

9 AM “Sunday Celebration” Three hours of classical contemplating and rejuvenating music especially selected for you by Emmanuelgps@gmail.com.

2 PM “Foraging” with host Betsy Nichols.

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s September 1964 in London and first records are released from The Moodyblues (sic), Belfast’s Them and Joe Cocker!

Evening Music: 6:00 PM “Radio Loco” 8:00 PM “Radio Killed the Video Star” and 10:00 PM “L.A. Theatre Works”

MON | Dec 16

4 PM “Youth DJ” Tay Radio is on at 4. At 4:30 it’s the Good News Show with Lorelei and Nathan. Please call in to share your good news.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Some Country” 8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox,” and 10:00 PM “Professor Kozmo!”

TUE | Dec 17

10 AM “Special: Enthusiasms” Chris Desser in conversation with philosopher AC Grayling.

11 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” Saami-American author Ron Riekki describes language and culture of Northern Europe’s only recognized indigenous peoples.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Musical Variete,” 8:30 PM “Wanderlust,” and 10:30 PM “After Dark”

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” Emmanuel shares today’s and yesterday’s French Pop Music. Contact: emmanuelgps@gmail.com.

WED | Dec 18

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Morning variety show with guest interviews, music, trivia and more.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Special” Richard Louv, author of “OUR WILD CALLING: How Connecting with Animals Can Transform our Lives—and Save Theirs”

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” NEW HOST: La Doctora Martha Sofia Guerra.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” Piano Concertos by Haydn, Beethoven and Ries.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” and 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”