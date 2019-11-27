November 26th 2019

From the messy desk of Amanda Eichstaedt….

Scrooge is a word.

It’s not just a name from a Dickens play. It’s part of the English language and describes someone who is miserly and selfish. We all know a scrooge and may have been one ourselves at one time. I know that I have.

Being an altruist, a do-gooder, or a humanitarian is the opposite of being a scrooge. I’d like to give a shout-out to some of these people, starting with you . If you are reading this, thank you for taking the time. Secondly I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the Fall Pledge Drive – we are much closer to reaching our goal – within $6K, thanks to the many donations that have come in. Thank you!

Thirdly I would like to thank all the members of the KWMR Board of Directors, and I’m not brown nosing with this. A special thank you to long-time board member Jennifer McFarland who has ended a stellar run as a calm and guiding force to the organization. Welcome aboard to Keven Meade and Allison Faust.

Fourthly (is that a thing?) I would like to extend my appreciation for the unstoppable Sharron Drake, who is producing the winter holiday play fundraiser for KWMR once again. She is a force (the energy behind Inverness Shakespeare) and has an amazing cast on deck for a special presentation of “A Christmas Carrol” that will be performed at Toby’s Feed Barn on Saturday, December 14. Doors at 4 PM, show at 5 PM. Delicious treats to behold – fun for the whole family (kid’s free). We hope that you can join us! Reserve your “A Christmas Carol” tickets HERE!

Some customers in communities in West Marin have just survived over 24 hours without internet. As much as it is frustrating to lose something that we have become dependent on for many of the things that we do, it is a first world problem. I would like to commend the folks at Horizon Cable for getting their equipment back up and running, and for being long-time supporters of this radio station from day one. Providing internet support, jumping up and often being the first to respond when KWMR is seeking a sponsor, or a pledge challenge. This type of community business support should not go unnoticed or appreciated.

And we at KWMR would like to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving. However you plan to spend your time on Thursday we hope that you take pause and are thankful. See you at the holiday play!

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Director

