TUE | Nov 26

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Musical Variete,” 8:30 PM “Bashment Radio” and 10:30 PM “After Dark”

10 PM “After Dark” Tune in this Tuesday night After Dark for Dr. Decibel’s Thanks for Giving show!

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” Listen to a conversation Emmanuel had with the San Francisco French Consul General Mr. Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens.

WED | Nov 27

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Final Wednesday? Dewey and history chat. RockSoberfest.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Magic Lantern” Film lecturer, Jim Hosney discusses the work of Martin Scorsese whose film, “The Irishman” is currently in theaters.

2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” Host Chris Salak.

4 PM “Youth DJ” Logan Berryman show at 4, Double Chuckles at 4:30 with Coco and Django.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “West County Prowl,” 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” and 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”

THU | Nov 28

10 AM “Specials” The Kitchens Sisters stories of preservation & civic life: The Keepers “Archiving the Underground” and “Archive Fever”.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond,” 8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches,” and 10:00 PM “Professor Kozmo!”

FRI | Nov 29

4 PM “The French Touch” Emmanuel shares today’s and yesterday’s French Pop Music on The French Touch. Contact him at emmanuelgps@gmail.com.

Evening Music: 5:00 PM “Happy Hour,” 8:30 PM “Night Flight,” and 10:30 PM “Forms and Feelings”

SAT | Nov 30

7 AM “Morning Glory” Anneke van der Veen on with selections to start the day.

Evening Music: 6:00 PM “Celtic Universe,” 8:00 PM “The Jazz Groove,” and 10:00 PM “Saturday Night Function”

SUN | Dec 1

Evening Music: 6:00 PM “Radio Loco,” 8:00 PM “Professor Kozmo,” and 10:00 PM “L.A. Theatre Works”

MON | Dec 2

8 AM “With Eyes Open” Shea Hughes of Scale Microgrid Solutions will discuss how to have power when the PG&E grid goes down.

12 PM “The Farmer’s Overalls” Discussion on Carbon Farming w/Loren Poncia, Jeff Creque & others about 3 of Marin Carbon Project’s initial test plots.

4 PM “Youth DJ” Youth DJ Project with Lorelei and Nathan sharing More Good News.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Some Country,” 8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox,” and 10:00 PM “Professor Kozmo!”

TUE | Dec 3

4 PM “Youth DJ” Youth DJ’s Henry and Zeke at 4 playing their favorite tunes, a new DJ at 4:30–Fiona, with “The Play’s the Thing.”

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Musical Variete,” 8:30 PM “Wanderlust,” and 10:30 PM “After Dark”

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” Emmanuel shares today’s and yesterday’s French Pop Music. Contact: emmanuelgps@gmail.com.

WED | Dec 4

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Morning variety show with guest interviews, music, trivia and more.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” NEW HOST: La Doctora Martha Sofia Guerra.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

4 PM “Youth DJ” Nathan shares great new songs at 4, The Lounge slides in at 4:30 with tunes and news from Tomales High.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” and 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”