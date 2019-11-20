Nov 19, 2019

From the messy desk of Amanda Eichstaedt…

Electrons In A Wire

“Electricity is really just organized lightning.”

-George Carlin

Image courtesy of Pexels and icon0.com.

I find it fitting that the same gentleman uttered the above who was instrumental in the seven (7) words that we cannot say on the radio. Although you may be uttering a few of them on Wednesday if weather conditions warrant a PSPS (Public Safety Power Shutoff). Are you ready? Even if one of the nation’s largest utilities wasn’t turning off power to avoid wildfires, you should be prepared.

I know, I know, it’s on your list of things to do. If you are a regular reader of the Round Up newsletter you know that Ready Marin has what you need to prepare. We talk about it on the airwaves, interview experts on readiness. Are we not really ready because we are in denial? I’m not sure. We are pretty ready at our place, but I’ve seen folks who are downright READY.

A reminder that KWMR will do the following if we undergo a PSPS.

We will to to generator power and operate during the normal broadcast day.

We will turn off the station overnight if there are no active incidents in West Marin.

We will be back ON the air each day the power is out by 7 AM.

We will start the generator overnight if any incidents develop.

We will broadcast updates (even if they get boring) every 15 minutes starting at the TOP of the hour.

We have a small staff, and have trained a team of volunteer programmers who are willing and ready to back us up and be here during an event such as this to make announcements. Schedules are written, plans are put into place, and other work gets put to the side during such events.

As my mind is want to do, even though I have emailed the emergency back up team, and am ready to fire up “Hot Juice,” our generator at the drop of a circuit, I think of songs.

Yep, there are a lot of really good songs about electricity. I found this great LIST, and they even talk about static electricity, something that really bugs me. Nothing like getting that “shock” when you least expect it, or just rub those KWMR socks together and let it flow!

But be ready.

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Director

p.s. If you don’t think this stuff is freaky and unprecedented, then I’m not sure what to tell you.