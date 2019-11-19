TUE | Nov 19

10 PM “After Dark” Classic, progressive, glam, metal, grunge, punk alternative… call it what you want. We still call it rock!

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Musical Variete,” 8:30 PM “Wanderlust” and 10:30 PM “After Dark”

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” While on a trip, Emmanuel met one the 4 finalists of France’s “The Voice Kid” nine year old Natihei from Hitia’a, Tahiti.

WED | Nov 20

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Some of this, some of that, some of the other stuff.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” Gilbert Gaul, author of “The Geography of Risk: Epic Storms, Rising Seas, and the Cost of America’s Coasts”

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” and 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”

THU | Nov 21

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Rev. Tim Lyttle, Sr. Minister of Unity of Marin; Humanitarian award winner Rabbi Michael Lerner.

11 AM “Specials” Chris Desser talking to America Goldman about her new book The Melon. Everything you ever wanted to know about melons.

12 PM “Let’s Talk” Let’s Talk Cryptozoology.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse,” 8:30 PM “Off the Cuff” and 10:00 PM “Professor Kozmo!”

FRI | Nov 22

2 PM “Classical Friday” The Classical French Connection with Rameau, Fauré, Damaré, Mouquet, Berlioz and more French composers.

4 PM “The French Touch” Listen to Emmanuel having a conversation with the San Francisco French Consul General Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens.

Evening Music: 5:00 PM “Happy Hour,” 8:30 PM “Bring It On Home” and 10:30 PM “Forms and Feelings”

SAT | Nov 23

Evening Music: 6:00 PM “Celtic Universe,” 8:00 PM “The Jazz Groove,” and 10:00 PM “Saturday Night Function”

SUN | Nov 24

Sunday Afternoon/Evening Music: 2 PM “The Kitchen Sink,” 4 PM “To Hell and Bach,” 6 PM “Between Rock & a Jazz Place”

MON | Nov 25

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Impact of Marin Sun Farms, only localUSDA slaughterhouse will no longer accept our local small producers as of 1/1/20.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Foggy Ridge Music,” 8:30 PM “Sessions at Chicken Point,” and 10:00 PM “Professor Kozmo!”

TUE | Nov 26

10 PM “After Dark” Music with Dr. Decibel.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Musical Variete,” 8:30 PM “Bashment Radio,” and 10:30 PM “After Dark”

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”

WED | Nov 27

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” NEW HOST: La Doctora Martha Sofia Guerra.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “West County Prowl” 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” and 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”

