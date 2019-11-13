The Fall Pledge Drive is a wrap. Contributions are still trickling in to the station and for the over 400 contributions that raised over $45K, we are eternally grateful.

We fell short of our $60K overall goal. If you missed all the fun, but still want a piece of the action, you can PLEDGE HERE.

The enthusiasm of those who contributed during the drive was downright infectious, and it kept the staff and many volunteers sustained, along with the delicious meals that were brought in, and the cakes!

Starting the drive immediately after the PG&E electricity shut off was not ideal, but we did it! The desire for headlamps, and hand cranked radios may send us back to order more after we tally up the premiums. Your premium is likely here and ready to pick up, if you live far away, we are happy to mail it to you.

There are many people to thank, and thank, and thank. So many moving parts, such as hanging the banners, reaching out to listeners, volunteers who provide meals, and answer phones, and the many who contributed to the drive. And of course our sustaining Calendar Club members who contribute every month – all year long!

Here are a few shots of some memorable moments during the drive!



KWMR Youth DJ Zoe Rocco-Zilber is an amazing baker and stunned us (and filled us up) with her amazing KWMR cake. Four completely different cakes of different flavors and icing. Wow! photo: Mia Johnson



The Turf Cutters entertained everyone with their Celtic music on the Celtic Universe, complete with Charlie the bird! photo: Amanda Eichstaedt

Let’s talk about the Learning Bus! Bonny, Alejandra, and Raemona from the Marin County Free Library “in the house.” photo: Mia Johnson

Thanks for the great memories. This is why community radio is so much fun, and so important.

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Director

p.s. I forgot a few things from Lyons Filmer’s LOOONG list of duties. She is an amazing editor, and she is really really busy. So we don’t tap her to edit the Round Up, which is why you find errors – because if she “Lyonized” it, it would be perfect.