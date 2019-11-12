TUE | Nov 12

10 PM “After Dark” Classic, progressive, glam, metal, grunge, punk alternative… call it what you want. We still call it rock!

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Musical Variete,” 8:30 PM “Bashment Radio” and 10:30 PM “After Dark”

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” Emmanuel shares today’s and yesterday’s French Pop Music on The French Touch. Contact him at emmanuelgps@gmail.com



WED | Nov 13

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library updates, Indivisible West Marin, Fish Tales and more!

10 AM “Turning Pages: Magic Lantern” Interview with Midge Costin and Bobette Buster, about their film, “Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound”

4 PM “Youth DJ”Logan Berryman will be spinning tunes at 4 and Double Chuckles on at 4:30 to report on adventures and to tell jokes.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “West County Prowl,” 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” and 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”

THU | Nov 14

11 AM “Specials” Chris Desser talks to Cynthia Li about Brave New Medicine, and the crisis that changed her life and medical practice.

12 PM “Let’s Talk” West Marin’s ONLY call in talk show.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond,” 8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches” and 10:00 PM “Professor Kozmo!”

FRI | Nov 15

4 PM “The French Touch” While on a trip, Emmanuel met one the 4 finalists of France’s “The Voice Kid” nine year old Natihei from Hitia’a, Tahiti.

Evening Music: 5:00 PM “Happy Hour,” 8:30 PM “Night Flight” and 10:30 PM “Forms and Feelings”

SAT | Nov 16

Evening Music: 6:00 PM “Celtic Universe,” 8:00 PM “The Jazz Groove,” and 10:00 PM “Saturday Night Function”

SUN | Nov 17

Afternoon/Evening Music 2 PM “Foraging,”4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg,” 6 PM “Radio Loco”

MON | Nov 18

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Some Country,” 8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox,” and 10:00 PM “Professor Kozmo!”

TUE | Nov 19

10 PM “After Dark” Music with Dr. Decibel.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Musical Variete,” 8:30 PM “Wanderlust,” and 10:30 PM “After Dark”

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat”

WED | Nov 20

10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” Gilbert Gaul, author of “The Geography of Risk: Epic Storms, Rising Seas, and the Cost of America’s Coasts.”

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” NEW HOST: La Doctora Martha Sofia Guerra.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Running With Scissors” 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” and 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”