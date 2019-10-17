10.16.19

From the messy desk of Amanda Eichstaedt…

This past weekend Eliud Kipchoge broke the two-hour record for the marathon. That is some fast running! That is one type of broken record, even though it won’t be recognized due to the manner in which he set up his run. Still, he is just plain fast.

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, I am going to once again feature information about preparing for a disaster. The term “broken record,” which is based on the concept that a vinyl record has a scratch and repeats over and over without moving forward with the track. Some grammarians are curious if this saying will survive, with the advent of digital music. However, that is not the case at KWMR – where vinyl is alive and well.

On Thursday October 17 at 10:17 AM Lyons Filmer will be on the airwaves for the Big Shakeout. It is the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake, and the concept behind the shakeout is to get folks to prepare for the advent of an earthquake. As we experienced last week, we could be without power for several days trying to prevent a disaster! Regardless of how you feel about PG&E’s tactics, it’s good to be prepared.

You can possibly scratch an item off your own to do list by prepping your own household. Ready Marin has all the information that you need to get yourself and your loved ones prepared for a disaster. Don’t skip any steps. Record breaking climate events, and natural disasters are completely out of our control, but having a plan is something that you can control. We even had a little shaker last night! My heart skipped a beat.

I think you get my point. You may want to check your earthquake valves, if you find that you are having trouble with your propane. Even small temblors can sometimes cause them to trip.

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Director

