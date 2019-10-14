TUE | Oct 15

5 PM “Epicenter” Tune in to learn all about the great Shakeout!

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Musical Variete,” 8:30 PM “Bashment Radio” and 10:30 PM “After Dark”

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” Emmanuel shares today’s and yesterday’s French Pop Music on The French Touch. Contact: emmanuelgps@gmail.com.



WED | Oct 16

10 AM “Turning Pages: Magic Lantern” Filmmaker Viktor Nordenskold discusses his documentary, “Feminister,” about Swedish Foreign Minister, Margot Wallström.

10:30 AM “Turning Pages: Magic Lantern” Interview with critic, Richard Von Busack, about this Halloween season’s most terrifying movies!

2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” Host Chris Salak.

5 PM “Epicenter” “Public Charge & Public Benefits” with Asya Sorokurs with Legal Aid of Marin on forum coming to PRS Library.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “West County Prowl,” 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” and 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”



THU | Oct 17

11 AM “Let’s Talk”

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond,” 8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches,” and 10:00 PM “Professor Kozmo!”



FRI | Oct 18

10 AM “Turning Pages” Janet Robbins reading Sherlock Holmes.

4 PM “The French Touch” Emmanuel shares today’s and yesterday’s French Pop Music on The French Touch. Contact him at emmanuelgps@gmail.com.

Evening Music: 5:00 PM “Happy Hour,” 8:30 PM “Night Flight,” and 10:30 PM “Forms and Feelings”



SAT | Oct 19

6 AM “Morning Music” Center Stage from Wolftrap.

11 AM “Off Center Sports” University of Victoria Human Submarine Racing Team!

Evening Music: 6:00 PM “Celtic Universe,” 8:00 PM “The Jazz Groove,” and 10:00 PM “Saturday Night Function”



SUN | Oct 20

9 AM “Sunday Celebration” Sunday Celebration with mostly meditative classical music with guest host Emmanuel.

Evening Music: 6:00 PM “Between Rock & a Jazz Place,” 8:00 PM “Professor Kozmo,” and 10:00 PM “L.A. Theatre Works”



MON | Oct 21

10 AM “Turning Pages” Trail Posts: A Literary Exploration of California’s State Parks.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Foggy Ridge Music,” 8:30 PM “Sessions at Chicken Point,” and 10:00 PM “Professor Kozmo!”



TUE | Oct 22

9 AM “Airwaves” Advocate for ending violence against Native Women, Cherokee lawyer and playwright, Mary Kathryn Nagle.

10 PM “After Dark” Dr. Decibel’s 3rd Annual Oingo Boingo Halloween Show! Leave your Body and Soul at the Door…

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Musical Variete,” 8:30 PM “Wanderlust,” and 10:30 PM “After Dark”

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” Emmanuel shares today’s and yesterday’s French Pop Music. Contact: emmanuelgps@gmail.com.



WED | Oct 23

10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” Nick Pyenson, author of “Spying on Whales: The Past, Present, and Future of Earth’s Most Awesome Creatures”

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” NEW HOST: La Doctora Martha Sofia Guerra.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Running with Scissors” 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” and 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”