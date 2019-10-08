TUE | Oct 8

5 PM “Epicenter” Lyons Filmer in conversation with Marin Fire Chief Jason Weber and Inverness Fire Chief Jim Fox about the newly formed Marin Wildfire Prevention Authority.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Musical Variete,” 8:30 PM “Wanderlust” and 10:30 PM “After Dark”

Midnight 12 AM “The French Touch: Repeat” Emmanuel meets with SonoMusette’s leader Mimi talking about their new CD on the French Touch.



WED | Oct 9

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Bonny and Amanda, Indivisible West Marin and “Trash to Treasure.”

2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” Host Chris Salak.

5 PM “Epicenter” Get the scoop on the 2019 Flu Season.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Running with Scissors,” 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” and 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”



THU | Oct 10

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” David Goodman with Redwood Empire Food Bank. Claire Spafford with North. Bay Science Discovery Day on October 26th.

9 AM “Right Now” Fire safety info with Todd Lando of FIRESafe MARIN.

11 AM “Let’s Talk”

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse,” 8:30 PM “Off the Cuff,” and 10:00 PM “Professor Kozmo!”



FRI | Oct 11

9 AM “Nonviolence Radio” With hosts Stephane Van Hook and Michael Nagler.

10 AM “Turning Pages” Janet Robbins reading Sherlock Holmes.

4 PM “The French Touch” Emmanuel presents the top French 1971 singles on The French Touch.

Evening Music: 5:00 PM “Happy Hour,” 8:30 PM “Bring it On Home,” and 10:30 PM “Forms and Feelings”



SAT | Oct 12

6 AM “Morning Music” Center Stage from Wolftrap.

9 AM “Secret Sauce” A celebration of creativity with hosts Shelley Rugg and Laura Natkins.

Evening Music: 6:00 PM “Celtic Universe,” 8:00 PM “The Jazz Groove,” and 10:00 PM “Saturday Night Function”



SUN | Oct 13

9 AM “Sunday Celebration” Sunday Celebration with mostly meditative classical music with guest host Emmanuel.

4 PM “To Hell and Bach” Featuring guest host Peter Asmus.

Evening Music: 6:00 PM “Between Rock & a Jazz Place,” 8:00 PM “Professor Kozmo,” and 10:00 PM “L.A. Theatre Works”



MON | Oct 14

10 AM “Turning Pages” Trail Posts: A Literary Exploration of California’s State Parks.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Nicolette Niman, rancher/environmental attorney/author debunks the myths of livestock threatening our health & planet

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Foggy Ridge Music,” 8:30 PM “Sessions at Chicken Point,” and 10:00 PM “Professor Kozmo!”



TUE | Oct 15

9 AM “Airwaves” Two-time Grammy nominee / award-winning author, Holly George-Warren.Her latest book’s “Janis: Her Life and Music”.

5 PM “Epicenter” Drop! Cover! Hold On! We talk with Tom Jordan about this week’s “California Shakeout Drill.”

10 PM “After Dark” Dr. Decibel’s Third Annual Halloween Kickoff! It’s that time of year again so let’s get this Party Started After Dark.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Musical Variete,” 8:30 PM “Bashment Radio,” and 10:30 PM “After Dark”

Midnight “The French Touch: Repeat” Emmanuel shares today’s and yesterday’s French Pop Music. Contact: emmanuelgps@gmail.com.



WED | Oct 16

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Morning variety show with guest interviews, music, trivia and more.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” NEW HOST: La Doctora Martha Sofia Guerra.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “West County Prowl” 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” and 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”