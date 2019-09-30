TUE | Oct 1

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Musical Variete,” 8:30 PM “Bashment Radio,” and 10:30 PM “After Dark”



WED | Oct 2

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Human Rights Council

10 AM “Turning Pages: Magic Lantern” Guest host Amanda Eichstaedt interviews Taghi Amirani and Walter Murch about “Coup 53.”

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “West County Prowl,” 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” and 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”



THU | Oct 3

11 AM “Let’s Talk” Climate change and kids.

1 PM “Specials” From Blue Dot : “A New Plate Boundary Coming?” Changes in California faultlines.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond,” 8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches,” and 10:00 PM “Professor Kozmo!”



FRI | Oct 4

9 AM “Holding Court” Host Charles Schultz in conversation guests.

10 AM “Turning Pages” Janet Robbins reading Sherlock Holmes.

Evening Music: 5:00 PM “Happy Hour,” 8:30 PM “Night Flight,” and 10:30 PM “Forms and Feelings”



SAT | Oct 5

6 AM “Morning Music” Center Stage from Wolftrap.

11 AM “Off Center Sports” John Vilja – US Wine Tasting Championships.

Evening Music: 6:00 PM “Celtic Universe,” 8:00 PM “The Jazz Groove,” and 10:00 PM “Saturday Night Function”



SUN | Oct 6

9 AM “Sunday Celebration” “The Birthday of the World, Part 2: Yom Kippur”. Music and liturgy for the Jewish New Year.

2 PM “Foraging with Rob Richards (guest host)” Part 3 of Chess Records during the 1964 British Invasion.

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s August 1964 in London; A new competitor rises to challenge the Beatle, it’s Herman’s Hermits!

Evening Music: 6:00 PM “Radio Loco,” 8:00 PM “Professor Kozmo,” and 10:00 PM “L.A. Theatre Works”



MON | Oct 7

10 AM “Turning Pages” Trail Posts: A Literary Exploration of California’s State Parks.

12 PM “The Farmers Overalls” In October I present a series on Women in Agriculture. Tune in on Oct. 7 to hear among others, Kristin Guy of MALT.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM Release Me,” 8:30 PM “Silver Dollar Jukebox,” and 10:00 PM “Professor Kozmo!”



TUE | Oct 8

11 AM “Specials” Repeat: Muriel Murch in conversation with Isabella Tree, author of “Wilding”

2 PM “Circulo Musical” Host Jesus Martinez brings you his flavor of Latin music every other Tuesday.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Musical Variete,” 8:30 PM “Wanderlust,” and 10:30 PM “After Dark”



WED | Oct 9

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” NEW HOST: La Doctora Martha Sofia Guerra.

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “West County Prowl” 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” and 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”