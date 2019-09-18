Sept 17, 2019

From the messy desk of Amanda Eichstaedt…

KWMR launched the “20 For 20” campaign at the beginning of July and it will run through September 29, 2019. Thus far we have raised just over $3600. This means that there have been 180 $20 contributions. We are shooting for 500…. will we make it? Only the shadow knows. If you have not yet contributed, now is your chance to show the strong base of support that exists for KWMR in West Marin… and beyond! Click HERE.

Psych! Well, as often happens (but not always) I was wrong when I tipped you off to save the date for the KWMR Trivia Bee. It is actually on Sunday, October 27th , and it will start at 5 PM will a youth round, followed directly after the kids finish up, with the traditional adult trivia rounds. Your favorite emcee, and mine – Matt Gallagher will be the host and is concocting the questions under a veil of secrecy. You in? Click HERE for more information on how to register for this fun event!

P P Pledge Drive! It just keeps being fun! On Thursday, October 31, KWMR will kick off the Fall Pledge Drive. We end on November 9th. The Fall Drive is all in honor of the fine work of our outgoing Program Director Lyons Filmer (who is here through the end of the year). We have some fun things planned! Since we start on Halloween, we will be open for trick or treaters from 5-7:30 PM with host Gus Conde on the board interviewing kids! So come on by the station and help us kick off the Pledge Drive in style.

Save the Date! Our good pals in Quartet San Francisco, headed up by Jeremy Cohen are returning to West Marin on Sunday, January 26th, at Commonweal in Bolinas. The concert will be at 2 PM. More information and formal event posting coming soon!

Cool New Community Stuff: KWMR received some funding from the West Marin Fund to begin a project of Community Archiving. This project will allow KWMR to have some templates for recording community events, talks, concerts, readings, meetings etc. (with advance planning) and then make the audio and any visuals (such as presentations – when viable) available to folks who could not make the event. The first two recordings are the Delores Huerta event hosted by West Marin Community Services from Friday, August 30th, and the second was the Indivisible West Marin hosted talk on Gerrymandering from Thursday, September 5th.

Click HERE to listen to the Delores Huerta event.

Click HERE to check out the Gerrymandering talk.

So proud of this little station. Special thanks to Lyons Filmer, Robin Livingston, Steve Costa, and Heather Furmidge for their work on these recordings.

Amanda Eichstaedt, Station Manager and Executive Director

p.s.. Did it really rain in West Marin or was it just damp?