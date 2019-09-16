KWMR received a grant from the West Marin Fund to create a Community Archives Program. We are fast out of the gate! The first two recordings (one with visuals) is available now.

Delores Huerta spoke at West Marin School at a West Marin Community Services sponsored event. The event was recorded by KWMR.

Indivisible West Marin hosted guest speaker – Victoria Bassetti – Fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice in NYC, author of Electoral Dysfunction and authority on voter suppression. Gerrymandering and Voter Suppression – Why Care and What to Do