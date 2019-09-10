TUE | Sep 10

10 AM “Turning Pages: Special” Elisabeth Tova Bailey talks to Lyons Filmer & Janet Robbins re her film version of “The Sound of a Wild Snail Eating”.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Musical Variete,” 8:30 PM “Wanderlust,” and 10:30 PM “After Dark”

WED | Sep 11

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Bonny’s Amazing Trip!, Tattoos, & Indivisible West Marin.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” Casey Cep, author of “Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee”

2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” Alban Berg’s lecture on Wozzeck.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Running with Scissors,” 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” and 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”



THU | Sep 12

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” LeAnn Hull discusses her book, “How to Live when You Want to Die” about young people and suicide.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Special” Bill Buck, author of the new National Trails Guide, the ultimate guide to the National Trails System.

12 PM “Let’s Talk”

4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reading aloud. Grab a cup of tea and enjoy!

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Shorty’s Bunkhouse,” 8:30 PM “Off the Cuff,” and 10:00 PM “Professor Komo!”



FRI | Sep 13

10 AM ” Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Sherlock Holmes returns! Janet Robbins begins “A Study in Scarlet”. Get ready for mystery, mayhem, murder!

4 PM “The French Touch” A potpourri of requested French pop songs on today’s Emmanuel program.

7 PM “Bring It On Home” It’s 1964 in Chicago; Chess Records creates what the Brits would later call Northern Soul; with guest host Rob Richards.

Evening Music: 5:00 PM “Happy Hour,” 8:30 PM “Night Flight,” and 10:30 PM “Forms and Feelings”



SAT | Sep 14

9 AM “Secret Sauce” Improv, interviews, and an exploration of the creative process.

2 PM “Desde La Bahia” Latin and other great music, a variable collage of tunes.

Evening Music: 6:00 PM “Celtic Universe,” 8:00 PM “The Jazz Groove,” and 10:00 PM “Saturday Night Function”

SUN | Sep 15

2 PM “The Kitchen Sink” Host Patrick Kleeman brings old/new Americana, folk, and rock influenced tunes.

Evening Music: 6:00 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place,” 8:00 PM “Professor Kozmo,” and 10:00 PM “L.A. Theatre Works”



MON | Sep 16

8:30 AM “A Hollow In The Land” More music and Story-telling, with a special Valley Dwelling guest.

12 PM “The Farm and Foodshed Report” Jill Giacomini Basch of Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese on expanding their family business as awards continue to flood in.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Foggy Ridge Music,” 8:30 PM “Seessions at Chicken Point,” and 10:00 PM “Professor Komo!”



TUE | Sep 17

12 PM “On Being” Host Krista Tippet interviews a variety of fascinating people.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Musical Variete,” 8:30 PM “Bashment Radio,” and 10:30 PM “After Dark”



WED | Sep 18

12 PM – 2 PM “Planetary Radio,” “Making Contact,” and Climate One”

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “West County Prowl,” 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” and 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”