TUE | Sep 3

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Musical Variete,” 8:30 PM “Bashment Radio,” and 10:30 PM “After Dark”

WED | Sep 4

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Melanie Gunn from National Park Service on General Management Plan Amendment Environmental Impact Statement.

9 AM “Off Leash” Blue green algae updates.

2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” A Hero and A Schlemihl.

5 PM “Epicenter” “This Sacred Land: Images & Words from Point Reyes”—Art Show with Todd Pickering & Point Reyes Community Members.

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “West County Prowl,” 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” and 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”

THU | Sep 5

12 PM “Let’s Talk”

4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reading aloud. Grab a cup of tea and enjoy!

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond,” 8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches,” and 10:00 PM “Professor Komo!”

FRI | Sep 6

10 AM “Specials” Claire Peaslee and Kevin Lunny, two of the essayists in exhibit “This Sacred Land: Images & Words from Point Reyes.”

4 PM “The French Touch” At the [French] MOVIES on The French Touch with Emmanuel – Requests at emmanuelgps@gmail.com.

Evening Music: 5:00 PM “Happy Hour,” 8:30 PM “Night Flight,” and 10:30 PM “Forms and Feelings”

SAT | Sep 7

7 AM “Morning Glory” A fine way to start the weekend. Classical music with Anneke van der Veen.

Evening Music: 6:00 PM “Celtic Universe,” 8:00 PM “The Jazz Groove,” and 10:00 PM “Saturday Night Function”

SUN | Sep 8

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s July 1964 in London and there’s finally new Beatles product! Also the 1st 45 release by a soon to be famous band!

Evening Music: 6:00 PM “Radio Loco,” 8:00 PM “Professor Kozmo,” and 10:00 PM “L.A. Theatre Works”

MON | Sep 9

12 PM “The Farmer’s Overalls” Environmentalists and Ranchers each share their Ideals about General Management Plan Amendment within the National Park.

4 PM “TAY Radio” Produced in San Rafael, brought to us by young adults learning their chops at broadcasting.

6:30 PM “Solid Sender” Amanda spins some old, and some new. All solid.

TUE | Sep 10

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Musical Variete,” 8:30 PM “Wanderlust,” and 10:30 PM “After Dark”

WED | Sep 11

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library happenings, Indivisible West Marin updates.

9 AM “Trash to Treasure” Get the latest and greatest on zero waste.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” Casey Cep, author of “Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee”

Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Running with Scissors,” 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” and 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”

Photo Credit: Anneke van der Veen