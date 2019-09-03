Evening Music, July 1964 in London, & Morning Music
TUE | Sep 3
Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Musical Variete,” 8:30 PM “Bashment Radio,” and 10:30 PM “After Dark”
WED | Sep 4
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Melanie Gunn from National Park Service on General Management Plan Amendment Environmental Impact Statement.
9 AM “Off Leash” Blue green algae updates.
2 PM “Alt Classical Wednesday” A Hero and A Schlemihl.
5 PM “Epicenter” “This Sacred Land: Images & Words from Point Reyes”—Art Show with Todd Pickering & Point Reyes Community Members.
Evening Music: 6:30 PM “West County Prowl,” 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” and 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”
THU | Sep 5
12 PM “Let’s Talk”
4 PM “Teatime Books” Howard Dillon reading aloud. Grab a cup of tea and enjoy!
Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Bakersfield and Beyond,” 8:30 PM “Highway of Heartaches,” and 10:00 PM “Professor Komo!”
FRI | Sep 6
10 AM “Specials” Claire Peaslee and Kevin Lunny, two of the essayists in exhibit “This Sacred Land: Images & Words from Point Reyes.”
4 PM “The French Touch” At the [French] MOVIES on The French Touch with Emmanuel – Requests at emmanuelgps@gmail.com.
Evening Music: 5:00 PM “Happy Hour,” 8:30 PM “Night Flight,” and 10:30 PM “Forms and Feelings”
SAT | Sep 7
7 AM “Morning Glory” A fine way to start the weekend. Classical music with Anneke van der Veen.
Evening Music: 6:00 PM “Celtic Universe,” 8:00 PM “The Jazz Groove,” and 10:00 PM “Saturday Night Function”
SUN | Sep 8
4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s July 1964 in London and there’s finally new Beatles product! Also the 1st 45 release by a soon to be famous band!
Evening Music: 6:00 PM “Radio Loco,” 8:00 PM “Professor Kozmo,” and 10:00 PM “L.A. Theatre Works”
MON | Sep 9
12 PM “The Farmer’s Overalls” Environmentalists and Ranchers each share their Ideals about General Management Plan Amendment within the National Park.
4 PM “TAY Radio” Produced in San Rafael, brought to us by young adults learning their chops at broadcasting.
6:30 PM “Solid Sender” Amanda spins some old, and some new. All solid.
TUE | Sep 10
Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Musical Variete,” 8:30 PM “Wanderlust,” and 10:30 PM “After Dark”
WED | Sep 11
8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Library happenings, Indivisible West Marin updates.
9 AM “Trash to Treasure” Get the latest and greatest on zero waste.
10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” Casey Cep, author of “Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee”
Evening Music: 6:30 PM “Running with Scissors,” 8:30 PM “Coast Highway Blues,” and 10:30 PM “Sonic Sunspots”
Photo Credit: Anneke van der Veen