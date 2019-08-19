KWMR Fall Gala
KWMR presents a fantastical affair beginning in the early evening on September
9th and ending in the light of sunset with more acts and magic than a three ring
circus. A flight of culinary delights will be entangled with a woman flying through
the air, a marionette puppet show playing to children of all ages, a duet of
ballroom dancers with accolades well beyond their years, a strolling minstrel
who’s been with the station from the beginning telling stories with his guitar and
without, a bartender reading your tarot with his other hand, two clowns both
confusing and clever, and concluding with the lyrical voice of Avery Hellman.
For additional information or tickets email: kwmrtwentygala@gmail.com