TUE | Aug 13

11 AM “Questing: Where is the Path” A childhood in Nazi-occupied Holland. Hendrika de Vries reads from her compelling memoir and speaks of those years.

10 PM “After Dark” Classic, progressive, glam, metal, grunge, punk alternative… call it what you want. We still call it rock.

WED | Aug 14

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Woodstock! Indivisible West Marin and more!

9 AM “Trash to Treasure” Garen Kazanjian from Recology.

THU | Aug 15

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Diana Toci talks about her, and her husband Bill, losing everything in the Paradise fires, and its after effects.

9 AM “Right Now” Is vaping really that bad? (It is.) Gabriela Pasat and Jasmine Gerraty talk e-cigarette use among teens.

2 PM “Classical Thursday” Janet Robbins hosts Classical Thursday with a selection of music perfect for a summer afternoon’s listening.

5 PM “Epicenter” Civil Rights leader Dolores Huerta, pres. & founder of the Dolores Huerta Foundation, comes to Point Reyes Station Aug 30.

FRI | Aug 16

7 PM “Bring it on Home” Woodstock Blues-Featuring Canned Heat, Joe Cocker, Janis Joplin, Credence, Jimi and more.

SAT | Aug 17

8 PM “The Jazz Groove” Interview of Lincoln Adler — Bay Area Jazz Musician with Joe Blumenthal hosting.

SUN | Aug 18

4 PM “To Hell and Bach” Part 1 of the Woodstock 50th! special featuring carefully chosen music; sound clips from the festival; and interviews.

6 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place” Part 2 – Woodstock special continues with more present day interviews with locals that went to listen, work or perform.

MON | Aug 19

6:30 PM “Foggy Ridge Music” Will Minor in the house with folk, bluegrass and more.

TUE | Aug 20

8:30 PM “Bashment Radio” The reggae guys – DJs Zelus and Omatic have moved to every other Tuesday!

